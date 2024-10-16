REVEALED: Dirty Mitch McConnell Is Up to His Old Tricks – Is Not Funding Kari Lake or Ted Cruz in Their US Senate Races when BOTH are Locked in Tight Races (VIDEO)

It was widely reported that in the 2022 election cycle, Mitch McConnell funded horrible RINO Lisa Murkowski in Alaska against her Republican candidate but did not fund Blake Masters in Arizona.

Murkowski is a horrid person who helped push ranked choice voting in Alaska that will throw elections to Democrats for decades to come. Ranked choice voting already cost Alaska Republicans their one GOP representative seat in Congress. What a disgrace.

At the same time in 2022, Mitch McConnell cut back his PAC support to Blake Masters in Arizona who was in a tight race with Mark Kelly. Masters was too pro-Trump to control. He was outspent by $70 million by his Democrat opponent.

McConnell also was silent as officials were finding ballots in Clark County, Nevada and were able to steal the US Senate race from popular conservative Adam Laxalt.

On Tuesday Caroline Wren, a consultant for Arizona Republicans, joined the War Room to discuss the current senate race in Arizona. Wren told guest host Monica Crowley that McConnell has abandoned Kari Lake and Ted Cruz in Texas.

McConnell is up to his old tricks again.

What a cancer he is on the Republican Party!

Monica Crowley: Let’s break down where we are in some of these key Senate races, Caroline, and let’s talk about it in conjunction with the Senate Leadership Fund, the SLF, which is the a big money entity that is run by Mitch McConnell, and it’s essentially an establishment tool. They have not been directing money to Arizona to Kari Lake to support her. They’ve been redirecting the money in other areas, and it’s actually appalling, particularly 20 days out. Let’s start with Arizona because you are advising Kari, where are we in this race with the polling, the money, and so on?

Caroline Wren: Look, what I’m doing in Arizona is I’m following less of the polls and of the money, actually. The way that I know that Arizona is still highly competitive is the fact that the counterpart of SLF and McConnell is Chuck Schumer’s pack, S&P. Every day I see Chuck Schumer, I wake up and he spends another $600,000, $2.5 million, $300,000, $3.5 million in Arizona. Chuck Schumer is spending more in Arizona against Kari Lake than he is to help retain his incumbents in Wisconsin with Tammy Baldwin, with Jacky Rosen in Nevada. He’s spending almost even to defeat Kari Lake as he is to help John Tester in Montana. That is how I know.

If the Democrats quit spending in Arizona, that’s when I would be nervous. But instead, they’re doubling and tripling down. Schumer announced actually this morning that he raised another $119 million just in the last three months. So that onslaught of money is not going to stop.

Schumer is also spending heavily in Texas, and that is another place where Mitch McConnell is spending zero dollars to help Ted Cruz. And per Mitch McConnell’s own polling, the SLF internal polls that somehow magically got leaked yesterday, they have Ted Cruz only up one.

So why would Mitch McDonald not be spending any money to help retain his incumbent? Because right now, I’d say we’re at an even 50/50 Senate because everyone puts West Virginia safely in our corner. We’re at 49, 50 before that, so we’re tied right now. But if we lose an incumbent, then we could end up losing the Senate.

But if you’re looking at an incumbent with only a one-point lead, shouldn’t you be spending there? But the problem is that Mitch McDonald hates Ted Cruz because Ted Cruz won’t fund his endless wars in Ukraine.

Monica Crowley: First of all, we know that he is an adversary of America First. He is an establishment tool and has long been. He is a mouthpiece and a functionary of the system. So he’s not going to support anybody who supports President Trump in a full-throated way like Kari, like Ted Cruz. But where is he putting all of this money? He’s sitting atop multi-millions of dollars. Where’s it all going?

Caroline Wren: For the first eight months of this year, all of their spending was only in Montana, Pennsylvania, and Ohio. Now, They are looking at the Montana and Ohio races as those are states I think Trump won by 16 points in 2016 and 20 points in 2020 or maybe inverse that. That is why they think that’s their best pickup opportunity outside of West Virginia. I don’t disagree. Actually, I do think that. But Tim Sheehy is a little bit run away with that. I haven’t seen a single poll that has him even… He’s been up six or more, and there’s not really much more TV to be able to buy in Montana. I would love to see how much they are spending per person. But then in Ohio as well, that’s a state that Trump has really ran away with. I hope that he ends up winning by 10 or more. If he does, Bernie Moreno should be fine. Bernie Moreno is also, I would say, similar to Kari. Bernie Moreno is a real America First Patriot, really great guy that we have to get in. I’ve been happy to see them spend there. In Pennsylvania, I really I hope that Dave McCormick wins…

…You have states like Arizona, where if you just spent $5 million exposing Ruben Gallego’s horrible, horrible record, that goes a really long way. Spend a little bit of money in Nevada on Sam Brown’s terrible opponent. That is what has been so frustrating me. Schumer is spending in all of these races, and McConnell is only spending in a handful of them.