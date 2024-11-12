EXCLUSIVE: AZ State Rep. Alex Kolodin Discusses Kari Lake’s Suspicious Election and ACLU’s Failed Lawsuit to Delay Counting, Says He’s Willing to Serve as US Attorney for District of Arizona to Clean Up Elections and Fight The Cartels (VIDEO)

Arizona State Representative Alex Kolodin, the House Elections Committee Vice Chair and Oversight Committee Chairman, spoke to The Gateway Pundit on Monday to discuss Democrat shenanigans in the ongoing Arizona vote count and the Trump Administration’s next US Attorney for the District of Arizona.

The Gateway Pundit recently interviewed Trump-Endorsed former Arizona Attorney General candidate and US Congressman-elect Abe Hamadeh about the 2024 election in Arizona and his plans to fight for secure, honest elections in Washington, DC. Hamadeh previously ran for Arizona Attorney General in the rigged 2022 election and reportedly lost by just 280 votes. Had 60% of voting machines not failed and caused four-hour wait times in the state’s largest county, Maricopa, Hamadeh would have won the 2022 election decisively.

“I’m looking forward to President Trump’s Department of Justice and him appointing a strong US Attorney all across the states,” Hamadeh said in our exclusive interview while discussing his agenda in Congress. “That’s what it’s going to take [to secure elections].”

During our interview below, Kolodin said, "I'm not going to say no to the President" if asked to serve as the US Attorney for the District of Arizona, noting his "absolute faith in President Trump and his Administration to put the right people in the right positions for this country."

And who better than Alex Kolodin, whose record fighting for election integrity in the State House and in court as an election attorney fighting to expose the cheating in 2020 and 2022, speaks for itself?

Recently, Kolodin won a lawsuit representing Citizen AG over Arizona's violation of the National Voter Registration Act and the 1.2 million potentially ineligible voters on Arizona's voter rolls. This forced the Secretary of State to turn over the 1.2 million voter records in question.

Kolodin also worked with Abe Hamadeh’s legal team as they challenged his stolen midterm election for Attorney General. In the middle of this legal battle, he was persecuted by the State Bar Association for also representing clients challenging the rigged 2020 election.

The legislator has introduced several bills in the House relating to election security measures, including voting machines, mail-in ballots, signature verification, and election certification. Recently, Kolodin's HB2785, signed into law by the Governor, was challenged in court by leftist organizations seeking to extend the ballot signature curing period to find more votes. As The Gateway Pundit reported, the Arizona Supreme Court denied the ACLU's attempt to subvert election law and make the election less secure on Sunday. "I managed to get a bill across the line that turned the ACLU into election deniers, so I think it's a beautiful irony," said Kolodin in the interview below. The state must canvass the election by the November 25 congressional deadline, or risk losing the ability to cast the 11 electoral votes for Trump.

Kolodin added, "What the ACLU is actually trying to do is disenfranchise every single voter in the state of Arizona because what they want to do is risk Arizona not being able to deliver its electors for President Trump. That's what this delay would potentially cost." The Democrats did not have as robust an effort to correct issues with voters' mail-in ballots are just "sore losers," he said.

When asked if they were trying to further rig the system with phony ballots, Kolodin said that's "absolutely possible."

Because of new GOP laws, namely Kolodin's ballot curing deadline bill, Kolodin said, "We were allowed to win by a little bit in the Presidential race and down-ballot races. "Kari Lake’s race was the genuinely close race, and there's still absolutely enough wiggle room in the system to fudge a very close race like that one," he continued. "Now, whether they're doing it or not, I've heard different reports. There certainly seems to be a lot of smoke around this. I haven't yet seen any fire, but I'm keeping an open mind and watching and waiting."

Asked about how Republicans could win down the ballot in most races, including in Maricopa County, but not in the Senate race, Kolodin stated, "It would not surprise me if the real margin of the real votes was much closer than the Presidential in Arizona. But there is some mighty funny stuff going on, not so much in Maricopa this cycle, ironically enough, down in Pima County, where they really seem to be slow playing it." Somehow, in Pima County, where roughly 460,000 ballots were cast, nearly 63,000 ballots remain uncounted, whereas, in Maricopa, where over two million people voted, only 44,600 ballots are uncounted.

"I think if there's significant funny business, it's going on down in Pima," Kolodin added.

The difficulty with the steal in Kari Lake's race is that we don't know precicely how they did it like we did in 2020 and 2022, and they haven't quite been caught red-handed. Still, The Gateway Pundit has reported on several issues, including fraudulent voter registrations, hundreds of thousands registered without proof of citizenship, over one million potentially ineligible voters, and changing vote totals in Pima and Yuma counties. Additionally, voting machine issues arose at the central counting facility in Cochise County after the building was evacuated due to supposed bomb threats in counties across the state.

Of course, the Democrats are blaming Russia for the apparent bomb threats, making it all the more suspicious given their history of creating hoaxes and blaming Russia. Who knows what they did during all of this chaos?

After Ruben Gallego's lead dwindled from over 100,000 votes to a roughly 32,000-vote difference in the days following last week's election, it looked like Kari Lake was going to win the race until they started putting out more bogus numbers this weekend.

While explaining the role of the next US Attorney, Kolodin said he thinks the election issues and dirty voter rolls are "something that the next US attorney has to focus on carefully, along with, obviously, the other great issue that's plaguing my state, which is the border and the invasion by the cartels." Once Congress passes the SAVE Act, requiring documentary proof of citizenship to vote in federal elections, "I believe that the US attorney will have a great influence over whether illegals get cleaned up off of our voter rolls, said Kolodin.

Watch below: