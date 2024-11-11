BREAKING UPDATE: ACLU Loses Lawsuit to Extend Time to Find More Votes in Arizona

The ACLU and Campaign Legal Center lost an emergency lawsuit in the Arizona Supreme Court to extend the deadline for Arizona mail-in ballot curing as ballot counting in Kari Lake’s Arizona Senate race continues.

Ballot curing is a process that allows voters to “cure” their mail-in ballot signature if it was inconsistent with previous records.

The Gateway Pundit reported earlier that the RNC and Arizona GOP filed a response to the lawsuit arguing that the Plaintiffs’ request attempts to subvert Arizona Statute, is based on inaccurate information about the number of ballots awaiting signature verification, and that Doctrine of Latches bars the request made four days after the election. The RNC asked the Court to deny what they describe as an “improper and late attempt to thwart the will of the Arizona Legislature.”

And the Court agreed!

The deadline to cure ballots in Arizona passed at 5 pm MST.

RNC attorney Harmeed Dhillon posted the update on X:

ACLU lost its hail mary last minute lawsuit to extend the cure period for mail ballots lacking signature matches. Ballot curing is now over in Arizona. Let’s finish the tabulation and wrap this up.

— Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) November 11, 2024

The lawsuit by the ACLU lacked "evidence that 'reasonable efforts' were not made to contact voters for the purpose of curing inconsistent signatures," the Court said.

Supreme Court order below:

"We await for counties to FINALLY finish counting ballots," said Turning Point Action COO Tyler Bowyer, who oversaw teams of volunteers that cured thousands of ballots.

ACLU's Request Denied in Arizona Ballot curing is officially over and we await for counties to FINALLY finish counting ballots. — Tyler Bowyer (@tylerbowyer) November 11, 2024

The Gateway Pundit will continue to provide updates on the Arizona election.