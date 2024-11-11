EXCLUSIVE: Congressman-Elect Abe Hamadeh Discusses Kari Lake’s Race and Plans to Secure Elections at Federal Level With Voter ID Mandate, Ranked Choice Voting Ban, and Investigations into Election Fraud (VIDEO)

Arizona’s new Trump-Endorsed Congressman from District 8, Abe Hamadeh, spoke to The Gateway Pundit on Friday about his agenda to secure elections across the country and the border while in congress.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Abe Hamadeh won his race for Congress last Tuesday. Hamadeh previously ran for Arizona Attorney General in the rigged 2022 election and reportedly lost by just 280 votes. Had 60% of voting machines not failed and caused four-hour wait times in the state’s largest county, Maricopa, Hamadeh would have won the 2022 election decisively.

Additionally, thousands of Republican voters in 2022 were forced to vote with provisional ballots due to errors with their voter registrations, and their votes were never counted despite being lawfully registered to vote. Former Secretary of State Katie Hobbs previously hid this information from the judge in Hamadeh’s post-election challenge to overturn the election.

Hamadeh expressed concern that due to a systemwide error in the Arizona voter registration system affecting 218,000 voters, even more voters will be moved to a provisional ballot this election cycle. Maricopa estimates there are currently 10,000 provisional ballots, down from 21,000 earlier Sunday and since election day.

Additionally, Abe says the nearly two-week counting period that Maricopa County previously expected is “an open invitation for them to manipulate the ballots” in Kari Lake’s race for the Senate. As The Gateway Pundit reported on Saturday, despite winning steadily ballot dumps from Maricopa County over the last few days and coming back over 70,000 votes in the total ballot count, Maricopa County’s ballot counts are becoming increasingly suspicious and showing Lake’s deficit increasing.

Abe further discussed his plans in Congress to advocate and push for legislation that will secure elections, not by trampling on States' RIghts, but by ensuring that the existing law is followed. This includes legislation to prevent noncitizens from voting, banning ranked-choice voting, developing an election integrity unit within the DOJ, and helping President Trump appoint "a strong US Attorney all across the states" to enforce the law and prosecute corrupt election officials.

We also discussed Hamadeh's plan to help President Trump re-secure the border and repair the damage caused by Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. Hamadeh said the "one war we should be fighting" is against the cartels and illegal immigration, and he is in favor of designating the cartels as a foreign terrorist organization, as well as "hit squads against the top leadership positions." Hamadeh added, "We have to show that the drug to drug cartels, that the United States is back in business."

Conradson: You finally got a fair shake in elections. I know that you were fighting your stolen election in 2022 as well as campaigning the whole time. What is your plan to fight for fair and honest elections once you get to Congress in January?

Hamadeh: Jordan, I learned a lot over these past few years, and just yesterday, the Arizona Supreme Court denied hearing our case in the 2022 election. It's amazing that it took them two years for it to make its way up there, even though they heard cases from Kerry Lake, and my race was decided by 280 votes out of 2.5 million. So now going into Congress, in many ways, I also proved that the 2022 election in Arizona was stolen. So, I know exactly what's going on here in Arizona. It's going to require a deep dive at the state level as well. This is why I'm looking forward to President Trump's Department of Justice and him appointing a strong US Attorney all across the states because that's what it’s going to take. But at the congressional level, what I want to do is for any city or state that allows illegal immigrants to vote or is going to be on their voting rules to withhold federal funding from them. I mean, when the Democrats talk about attacks on democracy, the biggest attack on democracy is allowing noncitizens to change the course of the country from US citizens. You know, Americans are sick and tired of being treated as second-class citizens. Another aspect I want to focus on is making sure the Department of Justice has an election integrity and election fraud unit as well. They have to be working hand in hand with the state level and the county levels to make sure that the voter rolls are cleaned up, that the voting processes are followed. Here in Arizona, you know, you're no stranger to these corrupt elections here Jordan, the National Voting Rights Act is not being followed. We're still waiting for a Senate race right now to be called. It's absolutely disgraced. One other thing that I want to focus on in Congress, and luckily it was defeated at the state level, pretty handily, not just in Arizona, but across the country, and Alaska just revealed it, is the ranked-choice voting. The ranked choice voting is basically an open invitation to allow fraud and cheating into elections. So, I want to ban ranked choice voting at the federal level, in Washington, DC, but that's, that's the main priorities that may be focused on, but also the Save act that we weren't able to get passed because of Joe Biden and maybe some weak Republicans. You know, that should be common sense that you should have voting ID to vote, that you shouldn't have illegal immigrants voting. So, we are going to pass all of these now that we have control of the Senate, the House, and the White House.

Conradson: Is there a chance that we might see the Republican Congress, if we can pull in the house, call in people like Bill Gates, Stephen Richer, other corrupt election officials from across the country and do real investigations into, as you said, the federal law violations that are possibly taking place?

Hamadeh: Well, I want to investigate what's been going on in our elections. I don't want to give some of these, quite frankly, losers, any more coverage because they love the media attention. They’re egomaniacal morons, Jordan, so they would love being called in and getting a payday at the end of the day to go work for some Democrat groups. I don't want to boost their profile continuously, in my opinion. I want to remove their names from my vocabulary. And just yesterday, you saw that the Maricopa County Recorder just deleted his Twitter profile. And, I mean, you know, it's also unusual, right, that he deleted it in the middle of them tabulating votes. I mean, it's so bizarre. He mixes his personal and government business on it. But we have to—I mean, Ken Paxton has been doing a good job in Texas as the Attorney General out there. I know some of these other AGs— we have moved the needle so much, and I give a lot of credit to the Gateway Pundit, Jordan. We have moved the needle so much. We're now, almost universally, every Republican acknowledges that we have to tackle election integrity seriously versus just two years ago, you know, it was a kind of lonely out there. We were getting all the hits, being called election deniers, and yet we're being proven correctly a lot of times. So, something's gotta change, and I know President Trump cares about it. And it’s people who went through it, like myself, Kari Lake, President Trump, we are not going to let up on it, trust me, Jordan, because we have been given this opportunity, this mandate, by the people. And if we don't fix our elections this time around, believe me, the Democrats are going to manipulate it going forward and try to solidify it. You know, I got to respect the Democrats. They are so ruthless. They're always trying to find ways to try to manipulate the elections in their favor. I mean, look at Mark Elias right now. He's going into court in the Pennsylvania Senate race. So, we just have to be on top of it. So, whatever I can do at the congressional level, we're going to be focused on, as well as with President Trump's leadership.

Conradson: It's almost poetic that Kari Lake and you have the chance to go to Washington, DC, if Kari Lake can pull through in this close race. You know, she's catching up in the vote count. What are your thoughts on the two-week counting process, all the shady questions around the election, like 218,000 possibly illegal voters? And you know these strange numbers that are coming out showing in the beginning, Ruben Gallego had more votes than President Trump. I mean, what are your thoughts on all this in Kari Lake's election?

Hamadeh: Jordan, in Arizona, it is a complete mess, and I'm so disgusted by our Justices on the Arizona Supreme Court, all of whom are Republican-appointed, by the way. They didn't take our election case seriously. My case in 2022 that they just rejected literally, yesterday, was talking about them, the counties illegally removing people from the voter rolls, people like veterans who have been on it for decades, and it's all because of system-wide glitches that even the Secretary of State just acknowledged—Democrat Secretary of State acknowledged weeks prior to the election, and that's why that 218,000 possible voters who have not proved citizenship arose. But I want to let you know that the provisional ballots this time around has even increased more than in 2022 so this problem has not been fixed. So, I am concerned about the state of the race here with Kari Lake because I think she's going to be in a very, very similar, position to where I was when I was running for Attorney General two years ago. It's going to be very close, Jordan, just looking at the margins and the returns coming back. But having these two week long periods, it's an open invitation for them to manipulate the ballots. It doesn't give confidence to the people where you release selective batches of 70,000 a day. It's unbelievable; I saw the Florida Secretary of State, you know, offered their help to help set up Arizona's elections. We've become the laughingstock of the country, and it's time we take back control of it. You know, mail-in ballots, Jordan, I'm not a fan of, and I say that even though 85% of Arizona's use it, it's obviously not the safest, most secure way to vote. And by the way, it allows a month of voting, and we have to try to go back. That's what I talk to my colleagues in Congress. A lot of them don't understand how voting works in other states, like in Arizona, where 85% of the vote will be, will be in prior to election day. Whether they tabulate it or not is a whole different story. But we should strive to go back to this simple concept, the first Tuesday of November, election day. I don't think that's a difficult idea for everybody to get behind and make sure it's a voting holiday and that you have to prove and show your voting ID to go vote. That's the safest, most secure way. So, that's what I'm going to be advocating for. But unfortunately, the roles are a complete mess, and it's only highlighted the fact when you have mail-in voting. I mean, we were getting reports, so many reports, of people getting multiple mail-in ballots at their houses. I got them in the 2020 election when I was serving overseas, multiple mail in ballots that were not in my name. So, it is a complete mess, and this is exactly where the Congress needs to look at ways to make sure our elections are secure again.