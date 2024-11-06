TRUMP WINS: North Carolina, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Montana, Utah, Missouri, Texas, Ohio, Louisiana, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas, Wyoming, Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, West Virginia

This article is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available. Stay tuned for the latest updates.

President Donald Trump has been projected to win North Carolina, securing its crucial 16 electoral votes.

North Carolina has been a hotly contested state in recent presidential races. In the 2020 election, Trump won North Carolina with 50% of the vote to Biden’s 49%, a margin of just 1.3 percentage points.

President Donald Trump has secured projected victories in Idaho, Iowa, and Kansas.

Meanwhile, California and Washington State were called for Kamala.

President Donald Trump continues to build on his electoral college lead with projected victories in Montana and Utah.

Montana, with its 4 electoral votes, has been called for Trump by AP.

Utah, contributing 6 electoral votes, has also been projected for Trump.

Meanwhile, Colorado was called for Kamala.

President Donald Trump has been projected to win Missouri, adding another 10 electoral votes to his growing tally.

President Donald Trump has been projected as the winner in Texas, securing the state’s crucial 40 electoral votes​.

Donald Trump has been projected as the winner in Ohio, with 17 electoral votes.

​The Associated Press and other major news outlets have called Louisiana, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming for Trump.

Kamala Harris is projected to win the states of Illinois, New York, and Delaware.

Donald Trump has secured a victory in Arkansas, according to projections by major news outlets. This win adds Arkansas’s six Electoral College votes to Trump’s tally in the 2024 presidential race.

Kamala Harris is projected to win the state of New Jersey in the ongoing presidential election.

As the 2024 presidential election unfolds, early results indicate significant gains for former President Donald Trump in multiple states.

​Donald Trump has secured victories in Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia, Florida, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Alabama, Mississippi, and South Carolina. These early wins provide Trump with a strong start as the night progresses, particularly with the crucial swing state of Florida in his column.

The polls have closed in many states, and vote counting is well underway.

Meanwhile, Vermont, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Maryland, and Connecticut are called for Kamala.

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice (R) decisively captured the Senate seat formerly held by retiring Senator Joe Manchin, marking a historic win for the GOP.

This flip signifies the first time in over 70 years that Republicans have held this Senate seat in West Virginia, according

Justice’s resounding win over Democrat Glenn Elliott, the mayor of Wheeling, came as little surprise. With Manchin’s exit from the Democratic Party in May, West Virginia’s Senate seat was seen as one of the GOP’s prime opportunities to expand its influence in the upper chamber.

With this crucial win, the Republican Party now inches closer to reclaiming control of the Senate.

The GOP would still need just one additional seat to secure Senate control.

Trump's victory in Ohio continues the state's rightward shift observed in recent elections.

Indiana, with its 11 electoral votes, has been called for Trump, continuing the state's trend of supporting Republican presidential candidates in recent elections.

Kentucky, contributing 8 electoral votes, has remained a reliable Republican stronghold in presidential races since 2000. The state's support for Trump was widely anticipated by political analysts.

West Virginia, with its 4 electoral votes, was projected for Trump with 3% of the vote reported, indicating a strong Republican lean in the state.

While Kamala is projected to win Vermont with 3 electoral votes.

The AP has also called the race for Rep. Thomas Massie.

Republican candidate Victoria Spartz has taken the lead in the closely watched race for District 5, according to latest reports. As of now, the Associated Press has not yet called the race.