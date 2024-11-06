WV Gov. Jim Justice Wins Senate Race — Flips Sen. Joe Manchin’s Seat Red

Justice, 73, easily defeated his Democratic challenger, Wheeling Mayor Glenn Elliott.

The flip was no real surprise, as Justice was the clear favorite to win throughout the election season.

The Hill reports:

Justice, 73, who is wrapping up his second term as governor, was a highly prized recruit of Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (Ky.), who made personal overtures to Justice to persuade him to jump into the race.

McConnell flew out to West Virginia to convince Justice to challenge Manchin, who managed to win reelection in 2018 despite former President Trump carrying his state with 68 percent of the vote in the 2016 presidential election.