BREAKING: President Trump Wins Crucial Battleground State of Georgia: CNN

Update: CNN called Georgia for President Trump
President Trump is projected to win the crucial battleground state of Georgia.
Decision Desk HQ called Georgia for Trump!
Trump: 2,472,871 votes @ 51% to Kamala Harris’s 2,337,728 votes @ 48.2% with 91% reporting.
“In the 2020 Presidential election, Joe Biden narrowly won Georgia by a margin of 0.2%, flipping the state from Republican control. In 2016, Donald Trump carried Georgia by a margin of 4.8%.” Decision Desk HQ reported.
Decision Desk HQ projects Donald J. Trump wins the Presidential election in Georgia.#DecisionMade: 10:26 PM EDT
Follow live results here:
— Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) November 6, 2024