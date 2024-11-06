BREAKING: President Trump Wins Crucial Battleground State of Georgia: CNN

Update: CNN called Georgia for President Trump

President Trump is projected to win the crucial battleground state of Georgia.

Decision Desk HQ called Georgia for Trump!

Trump: 2,472,871 votes @ 51% to Kamala Harris’s 2,337,728 votes @ 48.2% with 91% reporting.

“In the 2020 Presidential election, Joe Biden narrowly won Georgia by a margin of 0.2%, flipping the state from Republican control. In 2016, Donald Trump carried Georgia by a margin of 4.8%.” Decision Desk HQ reported.

