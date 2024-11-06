THREE-PEAT: PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP WINS 2024 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION IN HISTORIC VICTORY!

PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP WINS THE 2024 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

President Trump became the second US president in history to win the White House in two non-consecutive terms!

Trump won the presidency in a historic three-peat!

The last president to win in non-consecutive terms was Grover Cleveland.

Nothing could stop President Donald Trump – 91 junk indictments, two assassination attempts, Democrat lawfare, being shot in the face!

Trump won Pennsylvania at 1:30 AM for 19 electoral votes to put him at 267

With Alaska coming in that is 3 points to put him at 270 electoral votes and the victory!

Trump is still leading in every battleground state – Wisconsin, Michigan, Arizona, and Nevada have not been called yet!

UPDATE: Wisconsin was just called for Trump!

UPDATE: (01:51 AM) FOX News and Decision Desk HQ announced Trump’s victory.