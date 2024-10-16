WHAT? Confused Joe Biden Says Kamala Beat Trump “So Badly in The Debate, He’s Scared to Death to Beat Her Again” (VIDEO)

Dementia Joe Biden on Tuesday spoke to a crowd in Pennsylvania on behalf of his former running mate, turned boss, Kamala Harris.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, drama has reportedly unfolded between Biden’s team and the Harris campaign over internal power struggles.

But that didn't stop Biden from campaigning for Kamala Harris Tuesday night. However, during his speech, Biden seemingly misspoke, claiming that Trump is "scared to death to beat her again."

"She beat Trump so badly in the debate, he's scared to death to beat her again," said Biden. Freudian slip or faux pas?

As The Gateway Pundit recently reported, President Trump turned down a second debate invite hosted by far-left CNN on October 23 following the rigged ABC debate last month.

It is suspected that Kamala Harris knew the questions in advance of ABC's debate due to her out-of-the-ordinary, well-prepared responses. However, ABC denied that Kamala Harris was given the debate questions in advance amid calls for an internal investigation into the network for debate rigging.

Going into the debate, there was concern about Harris’ friendship with a Disney executive who oversees the ABC News division.

It was later discovered that Kamala Harris and Linsey Davis are sorority sisters in the influential Alpha Kappa Alpha (AKA) Sorority, a conflict of interest that was not disclosed prior to the debate. AKA formed a PAC in August after Harris became the Democrats’ presidential nominee.

Linsey Davis later revealed in a post-debate interview that she schemed with debate her co-moderator, David Muir, and ABC to protect Kamala Harris with their one-sided mid-debate fact checks.

It was three against one. They fact-checked Trump at every turn, and they ignored all of Kamala Harris’s lies.

Kamala Harris told over two dozen lies and dodged questions, but the moderators did not fact-check her.

Still, President Trump held his own against the moderators and delivered an outstanding performance with several viral moments.

Even Joe Biden knows he'll "beat [Kamala] again."

WATCH: