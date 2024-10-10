Kamala Harris Rushes to Accept CNN’s Debate Offer to Save Face — Trump Rejects Rigged Mainstream Circus Setup

Kamala Harris is desperately clinging to any opportunity to regain her political footing after a string of underwhelming performances.

CNN’s offer to host a second presidential debate on October 23 in Atlanta seemed like a lifeline for Harris, who quickly accepted the invitation, confident that the far-left network will shield her from tough scrutiny.

“CNN sent invitations on September 21 to both Vice President Harris and former President Trump’s campaigns to participate in a CNN debate this fall as we believe the American people would benefit from a second debate between the two candidates for President of the United States,” the far-left network said in a statement.

“With less than 30 days to Election Day, we are placing a deadline for a formal response from both campaigns for this Thursday, October 10 at 12 p.m. ET to participate,” the network added.

However, former President Donald Trump isn’t falling into CNN’s trap. He’s well aware of the network’s slanted coverage and refuses to participate in a rigged mainstream circus.

Trump’s rejection of the debate isn’t just a strategic move; it’s a stance against the very media machine that has propped up Harris and her failing campaign.

Harris, now left to fend for herself, tried to paint Trump as afraid of another face-off.

“Trump should have no problem agreeing since it is the same format and setup as the CNN debate he attended and said he won in June, when he praised CNN’s moderators, rules, and ratings,” according to Harris’ campaign.

His decision to decline isn’t just about the timing—it’s about refusing to engage with a network that has lost all credibility. CNN may have once been the gold standard of debate hosts, but under its current leadership, it’s little more than a PR firm for the Democrat Party.

Trump’s dominance in polls is growing by the day, particularly in key swing states. He simply doesn’t need to play CNN’s game.

In a fiery Truth Social post, Trump made it clear why he’s skipping the debate: