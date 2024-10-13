YOU LOVE TO SEE IT: Harris and Biden Teams Reportedly Fighting with Each Other as Harris’s Campaign Continues to Falter

There is significant trouble emerging in Democrat paradise. The staffs of the two highest ‘elected’ officials are at each other’s throats as Harris has fallen behind in several crucial swing states.

Axios exclusively reported today that the Harris and Biden teams are openly fighting with each other as tensions between the camps have reached a boiling point. The development has reportedly come after Biden threw Harris under the bus by siding with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis over whether he should take her calls.

The sniping almost resembles children fighting in grade school, with one Harris sycophant saying Team Biden is too sensitive. At the same time, the White House has seemingly slow-walked Team Harris’s demands to add more staff to handle more work.

From Axios:

The relationship between Kamala Harris’ team and Joe Biden’s White House has been increasingly fraught in the final weeks before Election Day, 10 people familiar with the situation tell Axios. Biden’s team wants Harris to win the election, but many senior Biden aides remain wounded by the president being pushed out of his re-election bid and are still adjusting to being in a supporting role on the campaign trail. “They’re too much in their feelings,” one close Harris ally said of the president’s team — a sentiment shared even by some White House aides. Harris’ team has been trying to add staff to the vice president’s official office to handle the bigger workload. It’s been frustrated at the White House’s pace in getting people detailed for that, according to two people familiar with the matter.

The news gets even juicer, though. Team Harris is upset not only with Biden siding with DeSantis but also with Biden’s successful attempts to bigfoot her by making announcements at the same time Harris is trying to gaslight the American people at campaign events.

This included Biden utilizing his first-ever White House press briefing room appearance earlier this month to boast about the latest fake job numbers from the Labor Department. In the process, he overshadowed Harris in Detroit, where she bragged about her regime’s supposed role in ending the port strike.

“The White House is lacking someone in the room thinking first and foremost about how things would affect the campaign,” one Harris loyalist whined to Axios.

Biden’s aides ‘helping’ Harris are also angry over some of the rules regarding who can be detailed and when. Moreover, some of these same aides are getting the cold shoulder from true Biden loyalists for daring to join Harris.

After Harris became the Democratic nominee, the teams clashed over whether Biden’s main television sycophants would continue in those roles or if individuals more loyal to Harris would take their place. To the chagrin of Team Biden, the Harris loyalists prevailed.

Another source of tension between the two camps is the fact Biden’s loyalists consistently argued before Biden was forced out that she was the less electable candidate. Team Biden held firm to this belief even after the White House vegetable’s disastrous debate performance against President Trump.

This fact has contributed to Team Harris understandably viewing their new associates with deep suspicion.

While the Democrats are in disarray, this is no time for Republicans to rest on their laurels. We only have weeks left to save our country and must do so by ensuring a victory that is too big to rig.

The Democrat Party may be in a bad spot now, but there are no limits to their shenanigans on Election Day.