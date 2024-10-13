WATCH: Rallygoers Line Up and Wait Overnight to See Trump Speak in Prescott Valley, Arizona – Crowd is MASSIVE

Ahead of Trump’s rally in Prescott Vally, Arizona, this afternoon, hundreds of supporters were camping out overnight on Saturday to be first in line for the President’s return to the Copper State.

Similarly, supporters in Coachella, California, were lined up before sunrise to attend Trump’s rally on Saturday.

And in Aurora, Colorado, on Friday, Trump spoke to another MASSIVE crowd.

The line in Prescott Valley began forming nearly 24 hours before President Trump was scheduled to take the stage. President Trump will speak at 1 pm PT.

At approximately 6 pm on Saturday, Nico Delgado, a local Arizona conservative, posted footage of supporters beginning to line up:

Driving by the venue for the Trump rally tomorrow in Prescott AZ and there is already a line forming! pic.twitter.com/fk5Ldw0psS — Nico Delgado (@NicoDelgadoAZ) October 13, 2024

Later in the evening, another rallygoer posted a video of the hundreds of people camped out waiting for the line corrals to open in the morning.

This is the line for Trump’s Prescott Valley Arizona rally. It doesn’t start until 2 pm tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/muMah0wXDi — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) October 13, 2024

MORE:

The Top Story around the world Spending all night to see President Trump in Prescott Arizona pic.twitter.com/JOFaG6aNt9 — News News News (@NewsNew97351204) October 13, 2024

By the morning, the line had grown astronomically and stretched down the street.

Massive line in Prescott Arizona for Trumps Rally today! #Arizona #Prescott # TrumpRally pic.twitter.com/ohKHSli6tU — Oreo Express (@OreoExpress) October 13, 2024



The overnighters were the first to be let in. One woman said she'd been in line waiting since Friday morning!

Hours before Trump took the stage, Real America's Voice Correspondent Ben Bergquam posted an energetic video with the thousands of supporters still waiting to get in.

WATCH:

Check back at The Gateway Pundit for a live stream from the rally.