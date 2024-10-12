WATCH: Massive Crowd Gathers Before Sunrise for Trump Rally in Deep Blue California – Trump to Speak at 8 PM ET

A massive crowd turned out early this morning before sunrise for President Trump’s rally in Coachella, California, this evening.

Before 7 am PT, more than ten hours before Trump is set to take the stage, huge lines of cars were already waiting to park, and a massive line was waiting to be shuttled to the rally from the off-site parking lot.

WATCH:

It’s 6:56 am and There’s a huge line of cars waiting to park for President Trump’s rally in Coachella. Video @3sidedstory https://t.co/iXzShDqlwG pic.twitter.com/SmezRphZh6 — Johncast (@johncastnow) October 12, 2024

Before 6 am, supporters were also seen tailgating and waiting for Trump with camping tents. Supporters also hung a banner that reads, “WELCOME Mr. President” and “MAKE CALIFORNIA GREAT AGAIN!”



Trump is scheduled to speak at 5 pm PT. Doors to the rally open at 12 pm.

Incredible. Look at all the people in line (one parking lot) waiting to hear President Trump speak in Coachella, California. pic.twitter.com/BtnERENuCZ — 3sidedstory (@3sidedstory) October 12, 2024

A Republican presidential candidate has not won California since 1988, but could that change in 2024?

Of course, this is why California Governor Gavin Newsom has outlawed voter ID in the state moving forward.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, President Trump will deliver remarks on skyrocketing inflation, including “unaffordable housing and sky-high gas prices,” under Kamala Harris and Joe Biden. He will also likely comment on the surge of illegals in California under Border Czar Harris, and California’s plans to let non citizens vote.

The Gateway Pundit will provide a live stream of Trump's remarks at 8 pm ET.