WATCH LIVE: President Trump Delivers Remarks on Illegal Alien Crime in Aurora, Colorado 3:00 PM ET

President Donald Trump is busy on the campaign trail with two rallies planned on Friday in Venezuelan gang-ridden Aurora, Colorado, and in Reno, Nevada.

Trump will be speaking to a massive crowd at the sold-out Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center in Aurora, CO beginning at 3:00 PM ET.

President Trump will then Reno, Nevada for a rally beginning at 8:30 PM.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, the rally in Colorado is sold out, according to the Trump campaign’s webpage. Thousands began gathering before sunrise, eight hours before he is scheduled to take the stage.

This rally comes as the city of Aurora is being terrorized by Venezuelan gangs, who are taking over apartment complexes, terrorizing residents, and demanding “rent” payments. President Trump's speech is expected to focus on the strain of criminal illegal aliens on local communities across the state of Colorado.

Statement from the Trump campaign:

President Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America, will deliver remarks at a rally in Aurora, Colorado on Friday, October 11, 2024, at 1:00PM MDT. Aurora, Colorado has become a "war zone" due to the influx of violent Venezuelan prison gang members from Tren de Aragua. With approximately 43,000 migrants flooding the neighboring city of Denver since December 2022, many of these migrants have made their way to Aurora, bringing chaos and fear with them. Local families have been forced to flee their homes as Tren de Aragua members terrorize apartment complexes with guns, theft, and rampant drug activity. Kamala Harris’ open-border policies are turning once-safe communities into nightmares for law-abiding citizens. Denver, just 15 miles away and a sanctuary city, is buckling under the strain of illegal immigrants who have overwhelmed the city’s safety-net hospital. In one year alone, the hospital spent a staggering $10 million on 20,000 visits by illegal migrants. Emergency room visits by Venezuelans in Denver surged by 6,000 percent, further depleting already scarce resources. Tren de Aragua gang members infiltrated multiple apartment complexes in Aurora. Aurora police have linked at least 10 individuals to the Tren de Aragua gang, with eight of them already arrested for crimes ranging from shootings to assaults. These violent criminals are destroying the safety and security of Aurora's apartment complexes, and yet, the Harris-Biden administration continues to allow illegal immigrants to cross the borders unchecked. Kamala's border bloodbath has made every state a border state, leaving Colorado families at the mercy of criminals. The only solution to stop the border crisis is to elect President Trump, who will secure the border, deport dangerous criminals, and Make America Safe Again. Date and Time:

Friday, October 11, 2024

1:00PM MDT Venue:

Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center

6700 N Gaylord Rockies Blvd.

Aurora, CO 80019 Timeline of Events:

10:00AM– Doors Open

1:00PM– 45th President of the United States Donald J. Trump Delivers Remarks

On President Trump's stage are two mugshots of criminal illegal aliens and banners that read "END MIGRANT CRIME" and "DEPORT ILLEGALS NOW."

