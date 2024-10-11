Colorado Turns Out for President Trump! Massive Crowd Gathers Hours Before Rally in Aurora (Video)

President Trump will hold a rally in Aurora, Colorado, at 3:00 p.m. ET Friday, and Colorado has turned out!

Thousands began gathering before sunrise, eight hours before he is scheduled to take the stage.

The line is so long that it extends well beyond the gates set up by organizers for rally-goers to queue up and extends far into a parking lot.

According to President Trump’s campaign website, the event is sold-out.

Watch:

Big line at 5am local time in Aurora, Colorado to see President Trump today. pic.twitter.com/ZOSzAqJVPM — Daniel Baldwin (@baldwin_daniel_) October 11, 2024

Aurora, Colorado right now. This is a beautiful sight to see!pic.twitter.com/jiY0BzgGtW — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) October 11, 2024

Is Colorado even a blue state? Trump is a magnet for crowds. I haven’t even seen the start or end of this line Aurora showed up for Trump. pic.twitter.com/MrDlM6imeq — George (@BehizyTweets) October 11, 2024

Issues surrounding busses meant to shuttle people from the offsite parking to the rally have not stopped the flow. Undetered, people have been streaming into the area on foot.

CO: For hours now, people have been streaming in for the Trump rally today in Aurora—This is such a wild site to me—They’re traversing through the brush to get here Event starts at 1pm local time—Be sure to watch @NewsNation pic.twitter.com/ibxFJi1TaR — Ali Bradley (@AliBradleyTV) October 11, 2024

President Trump is scheduled to speak at 3:00 PM ET.

Aurora has been in the news as the city has grappled with Venezuelan gangs, thanks to the Biden-Harris regime, that are taking over apartment complexes and extorting tenants for rent payments.

Biden-Harris, through the “American Rescue Plan,” allocated $3.8 billion to Colorado, and in turn, Aurora funneled $5 million to two left-wing NGOs that secured housing for the Venezuelan gangs.