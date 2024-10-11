Colorado Turns Out for President Trump! Massive Crowd Gathers Hours Before Rally in Aurora (Video)

Thousands began lining up to see President Trump in Aurora, Colorado, hours before he is scheduled to speak./Image: Video screenshot, @RSBNetwork/X

President Trump will hold a rally in Aurora, Colorado, at 3:00 p.m. ET Friday, and Colorado has turned out!

Thousands began gathering before sunrise, eight hours before he is scheduled to take the stage.

The line is so long that it extends well beyond the gates set up by organizers for rally-goers to queue up and extends far into a parking lot.

According to President Trump’s campaign website, the event is sold-out.

Issues surrounding busses meant to shuttle people from the offsite parking to the rally have not stopped the flow. Undetered, people have been streaming into the area on foot.

President Trump is scheduled to speak at 3:00 PM ET.

Aurora has been in the news as the city has grappled with Venezuelan gangs, thanks to the Biden-Harris regime, that are taking over apartment complexes and extorting tenants for rent payments.

Biden-Harris, through the “American Rescue Plan,” allocated $3.8 billion to Colorado, and in turn, Aurora funneled $5 million to two left-wing NGOs that secured housing for the Venezuelan gangs.

Margaret Flavin

You can email Margaret Flavin here, and read more of Margaret Flavin's articles here.

 

