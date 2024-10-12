WATCH LIVE: President Trump Delivers Remarks at Massive Rally in Coachella, California, 8:00 PM ET

President Trump will take the stage at his rally in Coachella, California, tonight at 8 p.m. ET.

This comes after Trump delivered remarks at rallies in Aurora, Colorado, and Reno, Nevada, on Friday. Trump also participated in a Hispanic Roundtable event this afternoon in Las Vegas.

Tomorrow, President Trump will return to the great state of Arizona to speak in Prescott Valley before returning back East for a Town Hall event Monday in Oaks, Pennsylvania.

As The Gateway Pundit reported earlier, thousands of supporters turned out early in the morning before sunrise to see President Trump speak at 5 pm local time.

And the crowd has only grown since. The lines to enter the rally stretched farther than the eye can see earlier:

Aeriel shot from Bo Louden:

WOW! I just flew over Rightful President Trump's Coachella, California rally and the crowd is INSANELY MASSIVE! Just look how many people have shown up 4 hours before Trump speaks! We know the FAKE NEWS won't report this. Kamala DEFINITELY wouldn't want you to share this! pic.twitter.com/5FH77NpLnf — Bo Loudon (@BoLoudon) October 12, 2024

President Trump will deliver remarks today skyrocketing inflation, including “unaffordable housing and sky-high gas prices,” under Kamala Harris and Joe Biden.

Statement from the Trump Campaign:

President Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America, will deliver remarks at a rally in Coachella, California on Saturday, October 12, 2024, at 5:00PM PDT. Under Kamala Harris and her dangerous Democrat allies like Tim Walz, the notorious "California Dream" has turned into a nightmare for everyday Americans. Since Harris and Biden took office, prices have skyrocketed by nearly 20 percent, leaving Californians grappling with crushing costs. Families are struggling to stay afloat, with the average California household losing more than $33,232 since January 2021. Californians are suffocating under rising prices for everything from groceries to housing, thanks to Kamalanomics. The median sales price of a home in California has surged by 23 percent under Harris' watch, pricing out middle-class California families. In cities like San Diego, where the average home now exceeds $1 million, the dream of homeownership has become a cruel joke. Los Angeles is not far behind in entering the seven-digit price range, as working families are forced to either pay exorbitant prices or leave the state altogether. These backward policies are what Democrats like Harris and Walz consider to be "progress." And let’s not forget the surging gas prices squeezing Californians at the pump. Residents are paying $4.66 per gallon on average, with 2022 gas prices setting new record highs thanks to the Green New Scam policies of Harris, Biden, and Newsom. California also boasts the second-highest unemployment rate in the nation, further proof that Democrats like Harris are driving the state into the ground. This is the future Harris and Walz want for the rest of America—crippling inflation, unaffordable housing, and sky-high gas prices. If this is the California Dream, it’s every American's worst nightmare. President Trump is the only candidate who can reverse the damage done by Comrade Kamala, and it's why Americans will elect him the 47th President of the United States this November. Date and Time: Saturday, October 12, 2024

5:00PM PDT Venue: Calhoun Ranch 52995 Calhoun St. Coachella, CA 92236 Timeline of Events: 1:00PM – Doors Open 5:00PM – 45th President of the United States Donald J. Trump Delivers Remarks

Trump will likely also speak about the surge of criminal illegal aliens in California, leading to higher inflation, housing costs, and crime rates under Border Czar Harris and California’s plans to let noncitizens vote.

Watch live via Real America's Voice on Rumble:

Via Right Side Broadcasting Network on Youtube: