WATCH LIVE: President Trump Delivers Remarks in Waunakee, Wisconsin @ 1:30 PM CT/2:30 PM ET

President Trump is set to deliver remarks in Waunakee and Milwaukee, Wisconsin, this afternoon on the soaring inflation and devastation of Wisconsin families under Bidenomics, AKA “Kamalanomics.”

Trump is expected to speak at 1:30 pm CT in Waunakee and later at 5 pm CT in Milwaukee.

This comes after President Trump’s visit to Valdosta, Georgia, to provide support to the region after Hurricane Helene’s devastation. Over 100 people have reportedly died in the hurricane’s more than 500-mile path of destruction across multiple states in the Southeast region. Millions have been hit by power outages.

Meanwhile, Kamala Harris couldn’t be bothered. As The Gateway Pundit reported, Kamala Harris pretended to be “in constant contact with state and local officials to ensure communities have the support and resources they need,” posting a fake photo of herself on the phone, using headphones that weren’t even plugged in. “They’re having a very hard time getting the President on the phone; he won’t get on, and of course, the Vice President is out someplace campaigning, looking for money,” President Trump told reporters in Valdosta.

Trump also responded to the “FAKE and STAGED photo” that Kamala posted to millions of Americans, slamming her for her incompetence and for leaving Americans to die in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene:

Trump will likely slam Kamala Harris while on stage today in Wisconsin.

From the Trump campaign:

President Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America, will deliver remarks in Waunakee, Wisconsin on Tuesday, October 1, 2024, at 1:30PM CDT. Kamalanomics has devastated Wisconsin families. Overall, prices are up 20 percent since Kamala Harris and Joe Biden took office, with groceries up 21.5 percent, rent up 22.5 percent, and electricity up 30.7 percent. Americans are increasingly borrowing to cover daily expenses, finding their regular income is no longer enough to make ends meet, resulting in a record $17.69 trillion of household debt and over $1 trillion in credit card debt for families across the country. Wisconsin’s agriculture industry is among those hit the hardest. Agriculture contributes over 435,000 jobs to the state economy, but as farmers grapple with sky-high input costs and crippling red tape from the Harris-Biden administration, over 450 dairy farms ceased operations in 2023 alone. Harris and Biden’s proposed death tax would further hurt family farmers’ ability to pass their legacies to the next generation. When Wisconsinites send President Trump back to the White House, he will lower input costs for our farmers, cut ten regulations for each new regulation implemented, and help, not hurt, farmers’ ability to feed the world. While Kamala Harris desperately tries to run from her four years of failure for farmers, workers, and families across the state, Wisconsinites know that only President Trump can Make America Wealthy, Safe, Strong, and Great Again. Date and Time: Tuesday, October 1, 2024

1:30PM CDT Venue: Dane Manufacturing 500 S. Division St. Waunakee, WI 53597 Timeline of Events: 10:30AM – Doors Open 1:30PM – 45th President of the United States Donald J. Trump Delivers Remarks

Trump can also be expected to comment on Kamala Harris' wide-open Southern Border and the loss of American jobs and lives to the illegal aliens pouring into our country, another winning issue for the Trump campaign.

Watch live below via Right Side Broadcasting Network: