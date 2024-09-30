WATCH LIVE: President Trump Delivers Remarks in Valdosta, Georgia After Hurricane Helene Briefing

President Trump received a briefing on Hurricane Helene this morning and is scheduled to speak to the press at 2 pm ET.



Watch live below.

Over 100 people have reportedly died in the hurricane’s more than 500-mile path of destruction across multiple states in the Southeast region.

Here’s a look at some of the damage inflicted by Hurricane Helene via AJ Huber on X:

BREAKING: President Trump just announced a visit to Valdosta, Georgia to distribute relief supplies in the wake of Hurricane Helene and deliver remarks to the press. Some ask where is Trump? He’s helping the people even before he got elected! Where is Kamala? Where is Biden? pic.twitter.com/gNBTntTQRE — AJ Huber (@Huberton) September 29, 2024

The Gateway Pundit reported earlier that President Trump is being debriefed and speaking to the press in Georgia while Kamala Harris, the so-called Vice President, pretends to be “in constant contact with state and local officials to ensure communities have the support and resources they need.” By the way, where the hell is Joe Biden? Is he still the President?

After a closer look at the photo Kamala Harris posted to millions of Americans on X, claiming she’s speaking to FEMA and Governors of impacted states, anyone can see that the headphones she’s wearing aren’t even plugged into her phone as she purports to take notes on her so-called briefing. She’s not speaking to anyone!

President Trump posted on Truth Social at 11:42 am ET:

We are now heading to Valdosta, Georgia, in order to pay my respects and bring lots of relief material, including fuel, equipment, water, and other things, to the State. Many politicians and Law Enforcement will be there. We’ll be saying hello to Franklin Graham, Burt Jones, Tyler Harper, Mike Collins, Austin Scott, Russ Goodman, Sam Watson, and the Mayor of Valdosta Scott James. They are working very hard. I was also going to stop into North Carolina, which has really been hit hard. I have a lot of supplies ready for them, but access and communication is now restricted, and we want to make sure that Local Emergency Management is able to focus on helping the people most affected, and not being concerned with me. I’ll be there shortly, but don’t like the reports that I’m getting about the Federal Government, and the Democrat Governor of the State, going out of their way to not help people in Republican areas. MAGA!

President Trump also told the press earlier, "The federal government is not being responsive." He continued, "They're having a very hard time getting the President on the phone; he won't get on, and of course, the Vice President, she's out someplace campaigning, looking for money."

"They're being very nonresponsive," Trump said.

Watch Trump's press conference live below via Right Side Broadcasting Network: