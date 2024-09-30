“Another FAKE and STAGED Photo From Someone Who Has No Clue What She is Doing” — President Trump Shreds Kamala Harris’ Photo-Op Fake: “You Have to Plug The Cord into The Phone for It To Work!”

President Trump on Monday responded to Kamala Harris’ “FAKE and STAGED photo” pretending to respond to Hurricane Helene in America’s Southeast region.

Over 100 people have reportedly died in the hurricane’s more than 500-mile path of destruction across multiple states in the Southeast region. Millions have been hit by power outages.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, President Trump is receiving a briefing on the catastrophic category four Hurricane Helene in Valdosta, Georgia. Meanwhile, Kamala Harris pretends to be “in constant contact with state and local officials to ensure communities have the support and resources they need.”

In the photo that Kamala posted on X, claiming that she is in communication with FEMA and local governors, one can clearly see that the headphones she's wearing on the call aren't even plugged into her cell phone. What a joke!

In fact, as Trump told the press on Monday morning before his conference, "They're having a very hard time getting the President on the phone; he won't get on, and of course, the Vice President, she's out someplace campaigning, looking for money." Trump further indicates he will be traveling to North Carolina to provide support.

WATCH:

Trump: The federal government is not being responsive. They're having a very hard time getting the President on the phone; he won't get on, and of course, the Vice President is out someplace campaigning, looking for money. So, they have to be focused over here. This is a really bad one, and the governor is doing a good job, but he's having a hard time getting the president on the phone. They're being very nonresponsive. We're also going to be going and talking with North Carolina. We're trying to get them hooked up with communication. They're totally closed right now. North Carolina has really been hit hard, really, really been hit hard, the hardest. You can't even get in there right now, and there are a lot of people that have been injured or worse. Very bad, North Carolina. We're working with the people in North Carolina now to get them hooked up for communication.

"You have to plug the cord into the phone for it to work!" said Trump in a Truth Social post.

Via Trump on Truth Social:

Trump: Another FAKE and STAGED photo from someone who has no clue what she is doing. You have to plug the cord into the phone for it to work! Biden and Harris abandoned Americans in Afghanistan. They sacrificed Americans to an Open Border, and now, they have left Americans to drown in North Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee, Alabama, and elsewhere in the South. Under this Administration, Americans always come last, because we have “leaders” who have no idea how to lead!

Trump press secretary Karoline Leavitt also called out the Biden-Harris Regime this morning for their inaction and posturing on the issue, noting that the people are "desperate."

We've given billions and billions of dollars to Ukraine, and there's nothing else we can do for American citizens who are struggling, no fault of their own? Such a lack of leadership from the White House right now, but President Trump is showing real leadership," said Leavitt.