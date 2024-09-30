Hurricane Helene’s Fury Leaves Over 2 Million in the Dark Across the Southeast — At Least 95 Dead as the Death Toll Rises — Here’s How You Can Help

The Southeastern United States has been plunged into devastation after Category 4 Hurricane Helene, the strongest hurricane to ever strike Florida’s Big Bend region, unleashed catastrophic destruction across six states.

Helene’s ferocious winds and torrential rains have claimed at least 95 lives, left millions without power, and trapped countless families in floodwaters, particularly in North Carolina, where entire communities have been cut off from vital resources.

The death toll continues to rise, with North Carolina being hit the hardest, reporting at least 36 casualties. South Carolina follows closely with 25 confirmed deaths, including two firefighters who died in Saluda County, according to CNN.

In Georgia, 17 lives were lost, two of them victims of a tornado that swept through Alamo. In Florida, 11 fatalities have been confirmed, with many occurring in Pinellas County, where flash floods overtook entire neighborhoods.

Tennessee and Virginia have also reported deaths, with four in Tennessee and two in Virginia, as rescue operations remain ongoing.

In the hardest-hit areas of North Carolina, floodwaters have ravaged entire neighborhoods. Families are stranded without food, water, or power.

Powerful floods from Helene collapsed the Kisner Bridge in Afton, Tennessee, into the roaring Nolichucky River. pic.twitter.com/MkE20hm559 — AccuWeather (@accuweather) September 28, 2024

Went to help in the Lake Lure/Chimney Rock area today, and it’s hard to describe – never seen anything like this. Post apocalyptic. It’s so overwhelming you don’t even know how to fathom what recovery looks like, let alone where to start. Going to be a long path to recovery that… pic.twitter.com/HnyxwyQB76 — Tariq Scott Bokhari (@FinTechInnov8r) September 29, 2024

.@SamaritansPurse responds to help with storms and crises around the world every day, but now the storm has hit in our own backyard. Hurricane Helene slammed western North Carolina (where we are located), Eastern Tennessee, Georgia, & Florida. pic.twitter.com/Mak5kvk6C5 — Franklin Graham (@Franklin_Graham) September 29, 2024

.@SamaritansPurse is also responding to help in the area around Asheville, NC, that has been devastated by flooding from Helene. Volunteer teams will be helping storm victims with clean up and mud outs. pic.twitter.com/nlM1iKwEty — Franklin Graham (@Franklin_Graham) September 30, 2024

The High Country of North Carolina has been devastated by flooding from Hurricane Helene. @SamaritansPurse is responding to help in our own community in addition to other locations. To get involved, visit https://t.co/JXGf1lWeAu pic.twitter.com/0ZMJrhkeSN — Franklin Graham (@Franklin_Graham) September 29, 2024

As millions struggle with the aftermath, President Biden has yet to set foot in any of the disaster zones. Despite being briefed by FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell, the president’s visit has been delayed to avoid “disrupting emergency response operations,” according to the White House.

In contrast, former President Donald Trump quickly issued a statement expressing his condolences and will be visiting Georgia on Monday to help facilitate relief for families affected by Hurricane Helene.

Tomorrow, President Donald J. Trump will visit Valdosta, Georgia, to receive a briefing on the devastation of Hurricane Helene, facilitate the distribution of relief supplies, and deliver remarks to the press. pic.twitter.com/njttfRx0tm — Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) September 29, 2024

How to Help After Hurricane Helene

Delrayno Baptist Church, located at 1315 College St, Oxford, NC 27565, has stepped up as a collection site for canned food and bottled water to assist those affected, according to Granville County, North Carolina GOP chair Michael Magnanti.

This is an urgent plea for donations, and your help could make all the difference. Below is a message from Delrayno Baptist Church Pastor Joe Don Cooper:

Good evening Brothers and Sisters, We are collecting water and canned goods for the flood victims in Western North Carolina at Delrayno. A designated lane near the picnic shelter has been set up for drop-offs. I have a direct connection with a church in the affected area, which is preparing to serve as a shelter, and we are coordinating with NC Baptists on Mission to provide relief. The Oxford Police Department will be conducting additional drive-throughs during the day and night to ensure the safety of donations. We will arrange transportation based on how much we collect. Please pray for this effort and donate items as you feel led. Also, remember to lift up the families, first responders, and linemen working tirelessly in these devastated areas. We are currently collecting Water

Canned food (preferably pop-tops)

Plastic utensils You can drop off donations at the picnic shelter any time. God bless you all, and THANK YOU for your generosity! Joe Don Cooper”

According to Magnanti, in addition to Delrayno Baptist Church, other churches in the area have opened their doors to assist in this collection effort:

First Baptist Church of Butner at 200 W D St, Butner, NC 27509 , is also gathering canned food and bottled water.

at , is also gathering canned food and bottled water. Pleasant Grove Baptist Church at 2677 NC-56, Creedmoor, NC 27522, is welcoming donations as well.

Local Organizations in Western North Carolina You Can Help via BPR News:

According to FEMA:

National Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (VOAD) members and partners are actively assisting communities devastated by Hurricane Helene. These organizations will continue to serve impacted areas for as long as necessary. Please note that there is no request for donations outside of cash at this time. Unsolicited goods should not be sent, and individuals should refrain from self-deploying to disaster zones.