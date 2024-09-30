ANOTHER PHOTO-OP FAKE: Kamala Harris Pretends to Be Briefed on Hurricane Helene Damages But Her Earphones Are Not Attached to the Phone

by
Everything is fake about this one. Kamala fakes phone call with FEMA to pretend she cares.

It’s all smoke and mirrors.

Kamala Harris posted a photo on her X profile on Sunday where she pretended to be on the phone with FEMA discussing the damages from Hurricane Helene in the southern US.

Kamala promises in her tweet, “Our Administration will continue to stay in constant contact with state and local officials to ensure communities have the support and resources they need. Doug and my thoughts are with all those who lost loved ones and those whose homes, businesses, and communities were damaged or destroyed during this disaster.”

The tweet was seen by 2.4 million Americans.

There’s only one major problem with the tweet.

Her earphones are not connected to her phone. She’s not listening to anyone.

This was all another pathetic photo-op!

She pretends to care about the suffering Americans – but it was all staged!
Karli Bonne posted this on Monday.

More from Political Sock.

Kamala pulled the same stunt in order to avoid answering questions from the press earlier this month!

Kamala Harris Pretends to be on the Phone to Avoid Answering Questions From the Press – While Wearing Headphones (VIDEO)

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 