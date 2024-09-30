ANOTHER PHOTO-OP FAKE: Kamala Harris Pretends to Be Briefed on Hurricane Helene Damages But Her Earphones Are Not Attached to the Phone

It’s all smoke and mirrors.

Kamala Harris posted a photo on her X profile on Sunday where she pretended to be on the phone with FEMA discussing the damages from Hurricane Helene in the southern US.

Kamala promises in her tweet, “Our Administration will continue to stay in constant contact with state and local officials to ensure communities have the support and resources they need. Doug and my thoughts are with all those who lost loved ones and those whose homes, businesses, and communities were damaged or destroyed during this disaster.”

The tweet was seen by 2.4 million Americans.

There’s only one major problem with the tweet.

Her earphones are not connected to her phone. She’s not listening to anyone.

This was all another pathetic photo-op!

She pretends to care about the suffering Americans – but it was all staged!

Karli Bonne posted this on Monday.

More from Political Sock.

Things that can be seen: VP logo on coffee cup

Standard text on plane window Things that cannot be seen: Kamala actually writing any notes as she pretends to take a phone call https://t.co/8Y7blzdUx4 pic.twitter.com/F2aFOh9PPl — Political Sock (@politicalsock) September 30, 2024

Kamala pulled the same stunt in order to avoid answering questions from the press earlier this month!