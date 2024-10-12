WATCH LIVE: President Trump Delivers Remarks in Reno, Nevada at 8:30 PM ET After Rally in Aurora, Colorado

President Trump will deliver remarks at a rally in Reno, Nevada, tonight on the disastrous inflation and high taxes under “Kamalanomics.”

This is Trump’s second rally of the day. As The Gateway Pundit reported earlier, Trump also delivered remarks on the border invasion in Aurora, Colorado, where Venezuelan gangs have overrun the city and taken over apartment complexes, terrorizing and extorting residents.

As seen in Aurora, a massive crowd of supporters lined up early for tonight's rally. The line inside the Grand Sierra Resort this morning stretched throughout the building.

WATCH:

Just before the doors opened at 1:30 pm local time:

Statement from the Trump Campaign:

President Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America, will hold a rally in Reno, Nevada on Friday October 11, 2024, at 5:30PM PDT. President Trump has always fought for policies that support our hard-working Americans who have been crushed under Kamalanomics. In June, President Trump unveiled his "NO TAX ON TIPS" proposal as a way to boost the service industry workforce and provide meaningful financial relief. As many as 5.5 million workers rely on tips to offset their ability to earn the prevailing minimum wage. Women make up more than two-thirds of the tipped workforce — of which nearly a third are parents of kids under the age of 18. President Trump will fight to reverse the financial pressures placed on American workers, starting with eliminating taxes on tips and letting our service industry workers KEEP more of their hard-earned paychecks. There is no doubt that Nevadans cannot afford another four years of Kamala Harris’ failed policies. Since Kamala Harris took office, Nevada's cumulative inflation is at 21.1% – forcing families to spend an additional $1,196 per month. Under Harris' radical spending agenda, Nevadans have spent $5,727 more on energy and $6,924 more on shelter. President Trump has an economic plan to Make America Affordable Again, starting with No Tax on Tips. Date and Time:

Friday October 11, 2024

5:30PM PDT Venue:

Grand Sierra Resort 2500 E 2nd St. Reno, NV 89595 Timeline of Events:

1:30PM – Doors Open 5:30PM – 45th President of the United States Donald J. Trump Delivers Remarks

Trump is also scheduled to rally in Coachella, California, tomorrow evening. Register for tickets HERE!

Watch live from Reno, Nevada via Real America's Voice below:

Via Right Side Broadcasting Network on YouTube: