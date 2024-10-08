COACHELLA 2024: President Trump to Hold Rally in Coachella, California on October 12

President Trump has announced a rally in Coachella, California, about 130 miles east of Los Angeles, on October 12, 2024.

Like New York, a Republican presidential candidate has not won California since 1988, but that could change in 2024.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that Trump is making a comeback in the polls in New York, a state where Democrats have won by double digits in every presidential election since 1988! President Trump declared, during his MASSIVE rally in Wildwood, New Jersey earlier this year, that he is “going to officially play” and win in blue states like New Jersey, Minnesota, and Virginia–and apparently California.

In California, Trump will deliver remarks on skyrocketing inflation, including “unaffordable housing and sky-high gas prices.”

This rally also comes after Elon Musk, who left Silicone Valley for Texas, spoke at Trump’s rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

“If this is the California Dream, it’s every American’s worst nightmare,” reads a statement from the Trump campaign.

Statement from the Trump Campaign:

President Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America, will deliver remarks at a rally in Coachella, California on Saturday, October 12, 2024, at 5:00PM PDT. Under Kamala Harris and her dangerous Democrat allies like Tim Walz, the notorious “California Dream” has turned into a nightmare for everyday Americans. Since Harris and Biden took office, prices have skyrocketed by nearly 20 percent, leaving Californians grappling with crushing costs. Families are struggling to stay afloat, with the average California household losing more than $33,232 since January 2021. Californians are suffocating under rising prices for everything from groceries to housing, thanks to Kamalanomics. The median sales price of a home in California has surged by 23 percent under Harris’ watch, pricing out middle-class California families. In cities like San Diego, where the average home now exceeds $1 million, the dream of homeownership has become a cruel joke. Los Angeles is not far behind in entering the seven-digit price range, as working families are forced to either pay exorbitant prices or leave the state altogether. These backward policies are what Democrats like Harris and Walz consider to be “progress.” And let’s not forget the surging gas prices squeezing Californians at the pump. Residents are paying $4.66 per gallon on average, with 2022 gas prices setting new record highs thanks to the Green New Scam policies of Harris, Biden, and Newsom. California also boasts the second-highest unemployment rate in the nation, further proof that Democrats like Harris are driving the state into the ground. This is the future Harris and Walz want for the rest of America—crippling inflation, unaffordable housing, and sky-high gas prices. If this is the California Dream, it’s every American’s worst nightmare. President Trump is the only candidate who can reverse the damage done by Comrade Kamala, and it’s why Americans will elect him the 47th President of the United States this November. Date and Time: Saturday, October 12, 2024

5:00PM PDT Venue: Calhoun Ranch 52995 Calhoun St. Coachella, CA 92236 Timeline of Events: 1:00PM – Doors Open 5:00PM – 45th President of the United States Donald J. Trump Delivers Remarks

The Gateway Pundit will provide updates and a live feed from Coachella, California.