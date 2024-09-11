REVEALED: Here’s How the Biden-Harris Regime Subsidized the Venezuelan Gangs That Took Over Apartments in Aurora, Colorado

The Biden-Harris Regime subsidized the Venezuelan gangs that are taking over apartment complexes in Aurora, Colorado, and extorting the tenants for rent payments.

In one instance, Venezuelan Tren de Aragua gang members threatened to kill the property managers at the Whispering Pines apartment complex in Aurora, Colorado, according to a lawsuit filed by a law firm that represents the lender on the property.

“Tren de Aragua has threatened to kill (and, in certain instances, has apparently actively attempted to kill) members of Whispering Pines management…” according to the lawsuit obtained by CBS News.

The property manager with 15 years of experience in the businesses told investigators, “He had never seen anything remotely like the Tren de Aragua takeover of Whispering Pines in his entire career.”

“The gang activity at Whispering Pines escalated in 2024,” according to the document obtained by CBS News Colorado.

According to the document, in April 2024, a housekeeper called the property manager “informing him that two individuals at the property went into an apartment, came out with large firearms, and were coming to kill him (the property manager).”

Two TdA gang members were arrested as they were coming to kill the property manager.

One tenant at Whispering Pines was stabbed by the gang members for refusing to pay “rent” to them.

The gang members told a housekeeper, “This is our business plan,” and if the property manager doesn’t like it, “we’ll fill him with bullets.”

The property manager told investigators that the TdA gang members host “parties” in the vacant units where they “serve drugs and child prostitution.”

So how did these dangerous Venezuelan gangs get to Aurora, Colorado?

The Biden-Harris Regime, through the “American Rescue Plan,” allocated $3.8 billion to Colorado and in turn, Aurora funneled $5 million to two left-wing NGOs that secured housing for the Venezuelan gangs.

Via investigative reporter Christopher Rufo:

EXCLUSIVE: @Buttonslives and I have discovered that the Biden-Harris Administration subsidized the Venezuelan migrants who took over the apartments in Aurora, Colorado, through a funnel of government agencies and left-wing NGOs. It's time to follow the money. — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) September 10, 2024

The story begins in 2021, when the Biden–Harris administration signed the American Rescue Plan Act into law, allocating $3.8 billion to Colorado. The City of Denver drew on this reservoir of funds to launch its migrant resettlement and housing program. pic.twitter.com/wC4NvnBfBX — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) September 10, 2024

The city, in turn, funneled more than $5 million to two left-wing NGOs, ViVe Wellness and Papagayo, to secure housing for thousands of Venezuelan migrants. These organizations are run by Yoli Casas and Marielena Suarez, two Venezuelan immigrants who do not appear to have… pic.twitter.com/2xwuE59r4o — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) September 10, 2024

Yoli Casas, who runs ViVe Wellness, said that the flow of government funds was so abundant, she was writing thousands of checks to pay for migrants. She claimed to have written $350,000 in checks in a single week—all heavily subsidized by taxpayers. pic.twitter.com/YMLQAkA54E — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) September 10, 2024

These NGOs, in turn, worked with landlords to place the migrants in housing, including a large number of contracts with CBZ Management, which operated the three apartment complexes in Aurora at the center of the Venezuelan takeover scandal. pic.twitter.com/lUVwhYUu7N — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) September 10, 2024

We spoke with a former CBZ employee, who, on condition of anonymity, explained how the scheme worked. Representatives from Papagayo arranged hundreds of contracts with CBZ to place migrants in the Aurora apartments. Soon, they were up to 80% full of Venezuelans. pic.twitter.com/38QqlZwmTT — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) September 10, 2024

The result was chaos. We have obtained a confidential report, which alleges, according to witness interviews, that the apartments saw a string of crimes, including trespassing, assault, extortion, drug use, illegal firearm possession, human trafficking, and sexual abuse.