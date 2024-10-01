WATCH LIVE: President Trump to Deliver Remarks in Milwaukee, Wisconsin at 5 PM CT/6PM ET

President Trump is delivering remarks in Milwaukee tonight during his second stop in Wisconsin today.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, President Trump delivered remarks in Waunakee, Wisconsin, this afternoon on the soaring inflation and devastation of Wisconsin families under Bidenomics, AKA “Kamalanomics.”

Trump's speech in Milwaukee will highlight the same issues: "soaring inflation, rent, and more," according to a press release.

From the Trump Campaign:

President Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America, will deliver remarks in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on Tuesday, October 1, 2024, at 5:00PM CDT. Under the failed leadership of the Harris-Biden administration, Milwaukeeans are being stuck with high costs for everything -- groceries, rent, and more. Kamalanomics is costing the average Milwaukee household over $1,000 a month more to cover typical household expenses. Wisconsin families and retirees need a break. Under Kamala Harris, prices have risen by over 20 percent and real wages have declined. That’s why President Trump has pledged to eliminate taxes on Social Security, on overtime, and on tips. President Trump has a proven record of helping Wisconsin families from putting more money back in the pockets of everyday Wisconsinites to supporting school choice and parental rights for Wisconsin families. Only a Trump-Vance administration will put Wisconsinites first, ensuring everyone from young families, retirees, or hardworking families can make the choices they want from their wallet to their child's education. Trump's commonsense agenda is exactly why Wisconsin voters will flip Wisconsin red this November. Date and Time: Tuesday, October 1, 2024

5:00PM CDT Venue: Discovery World 500 N. Harbor Dr. Milwaukee, WI 53202 Timeline of Events: 2:00PM – Doors Open 5:00PM – 45th President of the United States Donald J. Trump Delivers Remarks

Trump's rallies in Wisconsin come after his visit to Valdosta, Georgia, to provide support to the region after Hurricane Helene’s devastation as Kamala Harris pretended to care and posted a fake photo of herself on the phone, using headphones that weren’t even plugged in. “They’re having a very hard time getting the President on the phone; he won’t get on, and of course, the Vice President is out someplace campaigning, looking for money,” President Trump told reporters in Valdosta.

Trump commented on the staged phone call in Waunakee earlier, and the crowd laughed at Kamala. "She's talking like she's working. 'I'm working so hard.' Oh boy, what a group... No one is in charge of our country, and it's not even clear, really, who's in charge between the two of them." Trump said before condemning the coup to replace Biden with a Kamala, who received no votes in the primary. This is the same group that shrieks about "saving Democracy."

Watch live below via Right Side Broadcasting Network: