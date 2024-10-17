(VIDEO) Kamala Harris’ Recent Interview With Charlamagne Tha God Gets Ratioed After Upload to Youtube – Kamala Gets ROASTED in The Comments

Kamala Harris’s Tuesday town hall interview with black radio host Charlamagne Tha God was posted to YouTube on Wednesday, and within 24 hours, the clip was rated with thousands of dislikes and over 32,000 brutal comments.

Meanwhile, the post had just 14k likes this morning.

Many of the commenters pointed out Kamala’s repeated claims that she “grew up in the middle class” and criticized Kamala for dodging tougher questions with bogus answers, which the host refused to fact-check. “This video makes me think Charlamagne partied with Diddy. What kind of blackmail does her campaign have on you?” one commenter hilariously said.

Several comments referenced The View, with one saying, “Charlemagne can now join the cast of The View.”

“After reading this comments section, I’m going to be in shock if she gets elected. The only place I’ve seen tons of support for Harris is in the comments section of MSNBC and The View,” said another.

WATCH:

This is what real Americans think of the Democrats. It’s no wonder why big tech companies need to censor the masses to get Democrats elected.

The Gateway Pundit reported on Kamala’s scripted town hall, which was still a disaster despite not even being on camera. During the interview,

The town hall abruptly ended as Kamala Harris rambled on about nonsense.

As of last night, there were over 30,000 comments and nearly 40,000 dislikes on the video!

Update: there are now over 30k anti-Kamala Harris comments in the comment section of Charlamagne’s post. There are also nearly 40K DISLIKES on the post compared to only 13k likes. Long story short: @KamalaHarris’s interview with Charlamagne was a total disaster for her. https://t.co/IOxqwxB4nC pic.twitter.com/lD7h84R1qN — Alex Bruesewitz (@alexbruesewitz) October 17, 2024

This also comes as Kamala had another absolute trainwreck interview on Wednesday with Bret Baier, where she failed to defend her and Biden's policies and finally lost it, screaming about Trump and Democracy. It was so bad that Kamala's handlers stepped in and ended the interview early!

Kamala is done. One would think there's not enough voter fraud in the world that could put her back in the White House!