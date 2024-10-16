“They’re Giving Me a Hard Wrap Here” – Kamala’s Handlers Throw in the Towel – Abruptly End Disastrous Interview with Bret Baier Without Warning (VIDEO)

It was another rough day for the Democrat thought leader Kamala Harris.

Kamala’s handlers thought it would be a good idea to go on FOX News for a rare mainstream media interview. They even arranged to have Trump-basher Bret Baier to ask the questions.

But it didn’t turn out as planned. There was no amount of prepping that could save Kamala from what was coming. Kamala finally had to defend her failed policies, from open borders, to lying about Joe Biden’s dementia, to funding the Iranian terrorist regime. There was no escape.

And Bret Baier actually came prepared and did not give Kamala a pass. He peppered her with tough questions and did not allow her to blame her failed record on Donald Trump.

At one point, Kamala came unglued and started screaming about democracy and projecting that Trump is going to start locking opponents up — the ultimate gaslighting since Steve Bannon is sitting in prison today and Democrats are plotting to jail Trump after the 2024 election. The Communist-Democrats have made it a sport to go after anyone who challenges their authority, or lies, or propaganda.

But the walls came crashing down on Wednesday.

The interview was going so poorly that Kamala’s handlers threw in the towel and ended the interview early.

Bret Baier: “They’re giving me a hard wrap.”

Yikes. Kamala is done.

Bret Baier looks to Kamala's handlers as they throw in the towel and frantically push to end her disastrous interview. "They're giving me a hard wrap here."

Bret Baier exposed the Harris campaign for trying to shorten Kamala’s interview at the last minute.

“We were supposed to start at 5 P.M. and this was the time they gave us. Originally we were going to do 25 or 30 minutes… they came in and said maybe 20. The Vice President came in around 5:15. We were pushing the envelope…” Bret Baier told his Fox News colleagues after his interview with Kamala Harris abruptly ended.

WATCH:

Bret Baier EXPOSES the Kamala campaign for pulling last minute shenanigans to try to shorten the interview and delay its release. "We were supposed to start at 5 P.M. and this was the time they gave us. Originally we were going to do 25 or 30 minutes… they came in and said…"

Look for the left to blame Kamala’s meltdown on misogyny and the horrors of the patriarchal system!

