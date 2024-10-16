WOW! Kamala Harris Says She’s Considering Taxpayer Funded Reparations for Black People (VIDEO)

Kamala Harris joined black radio host Charlamagne Tha God for a live audio town hall where she indicated that she’s considering reparations for black people if elected president.
It can be recalled that Charlamagne Tha God is the same radio host who Joe Biden told, “You ain’t black” if you don’t vote for him in 2020.
The Gateway Pundit reported on Kamala’s scripted town hall, which was still a disaster despite not even being on camera.
The town hall abruptly ended as Kamala Harris rambled on about nonsense.
BRUTAL: Kamala Harris’s Scripted Audio-Only ‘Town Hall’ with Charlamagne Tha God Abruptly Ends While She’s Still Rambling (VIDEO)
During the show, Harris was asked about her stance on reparations, and she said that the idea "needs to be studied."
She then continued with her typical talking point that she "grew up in the middle class."
Charlamagne: My question to you is, What's your stance on reparations? We all know that America became great, you know, off the backs of free black labor. Um, how progressive are you on making it a priority in rightin’ America's wrongs? It's understood that you are running for president for all people of America. Asking for specifics for black communities doesn't mean don't do for others, but black Americans are heavily asked to vote Democrat in every election for over half a century, with very little in return. What are your plans to address these very important issues and change that narrative?
Harris: Thank you, and thank you for your work. So, to your point, yes, I am running to be a president for all Americans. That being said, I do have clear eyes about the disparities that exist and the context in which they exist, meaning history, to your point. So my agenda; well, first of all, on the point of reparations, it has to be studied. There's no question about that, and I've been very clear about that position. In terms of my immediate plan, I will tell you a few of the following: one, as it relates to the economy, which is a lot of what you have addressed, look, I grew up in the middle class, my mother worked hard, raised me and my sister, and by the time I was in high school, she was able to afford our first...