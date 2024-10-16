WOW! Kamala Harris Says She’s Considering Taxpayer Funded Reparations for Black People (VIDEO)

Kamala Harris joined black radio host Charlamagne Tha God for a live audio town hall where she indicated that she’s considering reparations for black people if elected president.

It can be recalled that Charlamagne Tha God is the same radio host who Joe Biden told, “You ain’t black” if you don’t vote for him in 2020.

The Gateway Pundit reported on Kamala’s scripted town hall, which was still a disaster despite not even being on camera.

The town hall abruptly ended as Kamala Harris rambled on about nonsense.

During the show, Harris was asked about her stance on reparations, and she said that the idea "needs to be studied."

She then continued with her typical talking point that she "grew up in the middle class."

After the last four years, we all deserve reparations for suffering under the Harris-Biden Regime while illegal aliens receive handouts paid for by our hard-earned money.

