BRUTAL: Kamala Harris’s Scripted Audio-Only ‘Town Hall’ with Charlamagne Tha God Abruptly Ends While She’s Still Rambling (VIDEO)

Kamala Harris joined popular left-wing black radio host Charlamagne Tha God for a live audio town hall and it was a disaster.

Charlamagne Tha God confronted Kamala Harris about the border invasion and said it’s her fault.

“Doesn’t the Biden administration have to take some blame for the border, though? A lot of the blame? The first three years, you all did get a lot of things wrong,” Charlamagne Tha God said.

Harris scolded Charlamagne Tha God and claimed the Biden Regime proposed mass amnesty on day one.

WATCH:

CHARLAMAGNE: "Doesn't the Biden administration have to take some blame for the border, though? A lot of the blame? The first three years, you all did get a lot of things wrong." KAMALA: No, we proposed MASS AMNESTY on day one! pic.twitter.com/98mC4uPqIB — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 15, 2024

Charlamagne Tha God asked Harris when Hillary Clinton and Liz Cheney are going to shame white women into voting for her the way Obama lectured black men.

“Obama was out there last week waving his finger at black men. When are Liz Cheney and Hillary Clinton going to wave their finger at white women?” he asked.

This will win over the white female voters!

WATCH:

Charlemagne: "Obama was out there last week waving his finger at black men. When are Liz Cheney and Hillary Clinton going to wave their finger at white women?" That'll definitely be the way to win them over! pic.twitter.com/VrXhrKka4O — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 15, 2024

The town hall abruptly ended as Kamala Harris rambled on about nonsense.

WATCH: