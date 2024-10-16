SHE’S DONE! Kamala Harris Completely Cracks Under Pressure, Starts Screaming About Trump in Sit Down Interview with Bret Baier (VIDEO)

by
Kamala Harris interview with Bret Baier

Kamala is done!

Kamala Harris sat down for a one-on-one interview with Fox News host Bret Baier.

This is the first non-softball interview of her life and she totally cracked under pressure.

A completely unhinged Kamala Harris began screaming about democracy!

“[Trump] talked about locking people up because they disagree with him! This is a democracy!” Kamala Harris shouted. “And in a democracy the president of the United States in the United States of America should be willing to be able to handle criticism without saying he would lock people up for doing it!”

The look on Bret Baier’s face said it all.

WATCH:

Kamala Harris refused to take responsibility for the death of Jocelyn Nungaray as a video of her grieving mother is played in front of her face, continues to attack President Trump.

Finally!

Kamala Harris was finally confronted about her deadly open borders policies.

WATCH:

Kamala Harris’s interview with Bret Baier ended her campaign.

Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

 

