SHE’S DONE! Kamala Harris Completely Cracks Under Pressure, Starts Screaming About Trump in Sit Down Interview with Bret Baier (VIDEO)

Kamala is done!

Kamala Harris sat down for a one-on-one interview with Fox News host Bret Baier.

This is the first non-softball interview of her life and she totally cracked under pressure.

A completely unhinged Kamala Harris began screaming about democracy!

“[Trump] talked about locking people up because they disagree with him! This is a democracy!” Kamala Harris shouted. “And in a democracy the president of the United States in the United States of America should be willing to be able to handle criticism without saying he would lock people up for doing it!”

The look on Bret Baier’s face said it all.

Kamala — screaming — has completely cracked under the pressure of the first non-softball interview of her vice presidency. This is an unmitigated disaster for her. Humiliating. pic.twitter.com/tWTzVKpewS — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 16, 2024

Kamala Harris refused to take responsibility for the death of Jocelyn Nungaray as a video of her grieving mother is played in front of her face, continues to attack President Trump.

Finally!

Kamala Harris was finally confronted about her deadly open borders policies.

Kamala Harris refuses to take responsibility for the death of Jocelyn Nungaray as a video of her grieving mother is played in front of her face, continues to attack President Trump. Kamala caused Jocelyn's murder. This is DISGUSTING. pic.twitter.com/J3IoHLlGTk — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 16, 2024

Kamala Harris’s interview with Bret Baier ended her campaign.