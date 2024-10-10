Trump HUMILIATES “Disgusting” Whoopi Goldberg & Her Response is PRICELESS | Elijah Schaffer’s Top 5 || VIDEO

by

Welcome to The Gateway Pundit’s Week-in-Review with Elijah Schaffer, where he covers the top 5 stories throughout the week in around 10 minutes.

ARTICLE 1: WATCH: Whoopi Goldberg Loses Her Mind on “The View” After President Trump Humiliates Her During Campaign Rally

ARTICLE 2: Kamala Harris Rushes to Accept CNN’s Debate Offer to Save Face — Trump Rejects Rigged Mainstream Circus Setup

➤ MORNING KICK: Just a reminder the legendary Chuck Norris is a whopping 84 years old and yet has MORE energy than most of us — he discovered he could create dramatic changes to his health simply focusing on 3 things that sabotage our body as we age. Watch his method by clicking the link in the description box here: https://www.chuckdefense.com/Pundit

ARTICLE 3:  Journalist Mark Halperin Claims to Have Seen Harris Campaign Internal Polling: ‘She’s in a Lot of Trouble’ (VIDEO)

ARTICLE 4: Huge Update: Black Hawk Pilots Grounded After Rotor Washing Helene Volunteers’ Aid Cache

ARTICLE 5:  Anderson Cooper Hit in the Face by Flying Debris During Hurricane Milton Coverage

Please leave your opinions / comments on these stories below as Elijah reads every single one and appreciates your perspective.

Photo of author
Elijah Schaffer

You can email Elijah Schaffer here, and read more of Elijah Schaffer's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.