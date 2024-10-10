WATCH: Anderson Cooper Hit in the Face by Flying Debris During Hurricane Milton Coverage

CNN’s Anderson Cooper was hit in the face by flying debris during his live coverage of Hurricane Milton in Bradenton, Florida.

The debris was later said to be a piece of styrofoam.

Cooper was doing a live hit by the water shortly after 9 p.m. when he was struck.

ANDERSON COOPER HIT BY HURRICANE DEBRIS As he was covering Hurricane Milton’s landfall from Bradenton, Florida, some debris hit him in the face.pic.twitter.com/7KjBhj3IyU https://t.co/st0aYoWyrS — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) October 10, 2024

“The wind has really picked up,” Cooper said. “The water’s really moving. You can get a sense of just how fast the wind is moving there. You can see it in the light there. It is now just whipping off the Manatee River. It’s coming from kind of the north, I guess northeast. And the water now is really starting to pour over. If you look at the graph–whoa!”

The unidentified object then flew into the shot and hit Cooper in his face and chest.

“Ok, that wasn’t good,” Cooper said. “I’ll probably go inside shortly. But you can see the amount of water here on the ground. This is water from the Manatee River. It’s also water coming from the land as well.”

Nearly three million people were left without power after the massive storm made landfall near Sarasota on Wednesday evening.

Over a dozen tornados were reported across the state with multiple fatalities.