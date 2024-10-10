Journalist Mark Halperin Claims to Have Seen Harris Campaign Internal Polling: ‘She’s in a Lot of Trouble’ (VIDEO)

Journalist Mark Halperin said yesterday that he has seen ‘private polling’ most likely meaning internal campaign polling, and that Kamala Harris is ‘in trouble’ in most of the swing states.

According to Halperin, Harris is in danger of losing six out of seven swing states, including Pennsylvania, Georgia, North Carolina, Arizona, Michigan, and Wisconsin. He thinks she might have a shot of winning Nevada.

Take all of this with a grain of salt but remember that Mark Halperin was one of the very first journalists to claim with some certainty that Joe Biden was going to drop out of the race.

Transcript via Real Clear Politics:

HALPERIN: It’s not just Republicans, they have to pretend they can win the majority. They have to have a path to talk through. For you Harris people on here complaining that we’re talking about problems in the Harris campaign, you’re welcome to put your head in the sand about it. If you want to go watch MSNBC primetime and hear how great things are going for the Harris campaign, you’re welcome to do that. But if you want to understand what’s actually happening, we’re here to tell you, I just saw some new private polling today. That’s very robust private polling. She’s in a lot of trouble. Here’s how I framed it this morning in my newsletter. The conversation I’m having with Trump people and Democrats with data are extremely bullish on Trump’s chances in the last 48 hours, extremely bullish. You think of the seven battleground states, which ones is Harris in danger of losing? I would say Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Arizona, North Carolina, and Georgia. I’m not saying she’ll lose all six, but she’s in danger. The only one that the Democrats say she’s not in danger of losing is the one I never say the name of because I can’t pronounce it, but it’s where Las Vegas is. You guys agree with me. She could lose any of those six. I mean, she could lose all seven, but Democrats will tell you they’re worried about those six. They’re less worried about the seven. I don’t know any Trump person who says they’re worried about losing any of the seven.

Watch the video below:

Mark Halperin on Harris' swing-state trajectory: “I just saw some new private polling today that’s very robust … She’s in a lot of trouble … The conversation I’m having with Trump people and Democrats with data are extremely bullish on Trump’s chances" @DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/s3e6pxEanF — Jason Cohen (@JasonJournoDC) October 8, 2024

All of this has shades of 2016. Like then, Trump has multiple paths to 270 Electoral College votes. Harris has a very narrow path, just like Hillary did.