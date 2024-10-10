WATCH: Whoopi Goldberg Loses Her Mind on “The View” After President Trump Humiliates Her During Campaign Rally

Far-left “The View” co-host Whoopi Goldberg lost her temper today after President Trump savagely roasted her at his campaign rally in Pennsylvania.

As The Gateway Pundit’s Jordan Conradson reported, Trump held a rally at the Santander Arena in Reading, Pennsylvania Wednesday evening. His remarks primarily focused on the Harris-Biden regime’s inflationary policies and deliberate destruction of America’s southern border.

But Trump also decided to have a little fun at Goldberg’s expense. Trump humiliated Goldberg when he told the massive crowd a story revealing how he hired her to work for him as a comedian several years ago but ended up walking out during one of her shows because she was so disgusting and filthy.

He vowed never to hire Goldberg again after she humiliated herself by using such nasty language.

Trump on Whoopi Goldberg: “I’ve hired Whoopi to work for me as a comedian before this stuff… and I went, and her mouth was so foul. Every word out of her mouth was like the F word. I was with a group of people and we had to leave. She was so filthy dirty — disgusting.” pic.twitter.com/u7DrKnPAUx — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) October 10, 2024

TRUMP: I hired Whoopi to work for me as a comedian before this stuff a long time ago. And I went; now, I’m not particularly shy about what I hear, and her mouth was so foul. Every word out of her mouth was like the F word. I was with a group of people and we had to leave. She was so filthy dirty — disgusting. I said I would never hire her again, and I left.

Goldberg was unhappy hearing these words from the 45th President and went on an unhinged rampage on her show today. As one will see below, she called him “dumb” multiple times and repeatedly mocked his business acumen.

WATCH:

BREAKING NEWS: Whoopi Goldberg went on a furious attack against Donald Trump after he roasted her during his rally. Trump: “I’ve hired Whoopi to work for me as a comedian before this stuff… and I went, and her mouth was so foul. Every word out of her mouth was like the F… pic.twitter.com/K6GoTnbGnT — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) October 10, 2024