TRAINWRECKKAMALA Trends NUMBER ONE on X Following Interview With Bret Baier, “Testy” Trends Number Two After Word Used by Leftist Media to Describe Evasive Interview – Elon Musk: “Testy is This Week’s Sharp As a Tack”

Kamala Harris’s trainwreck interview with Fox’s Bret Baier, which aired on Wednesday night, is now trending on social media under the hashtag “TrainWreckKamala.”

The Gateway Pundit reported on Kamala’s interview with Baier last night. During the interview, she struggled to defend her and Joe Biden’s policy, repeatedly dodged questions, refused to admit that Joe Biden is in cognitive decline, and finally lost it, screaming at the host about Trump and Democracy.

It was so bad that Kamala’s handlers shortened and “abruptly ended” the interview, said Baier.

Following this interview, the #TrainWreckKamala was trending at number one in the United States with over 25,000 posts. Trending as number two is the word "Testy," the same buzzword used by nearly all of the leftwing media to dampen the blow to Kamala's reputation after she blew up on camera in an attempt to defend her record and bash Trump.

“'Testy' is this week’s 'sharp as a tack,'” said Elon Musk in reference to the fake news media's previous coordinated narrative that Joe Biden was "sharp as a tack" until his career-ending debate with President Trump.

“Testy” is this week’s “sharp as a tack” https://t.co/DoQgTOxKRN — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 17, 2024

The post Musk was responding to points out the "interesting coincidence" in the mainstream media's coverage of Harris' interview, with every fake news outlet referring to Harris's on camera fit as just "testy."

Interesting coincidence pic.twitter.com/tMhtK1P3Nq — The Rabbit Hole (@TheRabbitHole84) October 17, 2024

Testy? It was more like completely unhinged. WATCH:

This could be the last interview we see from Kamala before the election.