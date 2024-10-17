MUST WATCH: One of Bret Baier’s Best Take Downs in Disastrous Interview with Kamala Harris (VIDEO)

by
Kamala Harris interview with Bret Baier

Kamala’s campaign is over.

Kamala Harris sat down for a one-on-one interview with Fox News host Bret Baier and it was an unmitigated disaster.

This is the first non-softball interview of her life and she totally cracked under pressure.

At one point a completely unhinged Kamala Harris began screaming about Trump and democracy.

Kamala Harris didn’t know what to say after Bret Baier confronted her about the state of the country.

“More than 70% of people tell the country is on the wrong track. They say the country is on the wrong track. If it’s on the wrong track, that track follows 3.5 years of you being Vice President and President Biden being President. That is what they are saying! 79% of them. Why are they saying that if you’re turning the page, you’ve been in office for 3.5 years,” Bret Baier said.

A stunned Kamala Harris responded, “And Donald Trump has been running for office.”

Bret Baier hit back, “But you’ve been the person holding the office.”

Kamala Harris awkwardly laughed and tried to get Bret Baier to agree with her.

“Come on, you and I both know what I’m talking about. You and I both know what I’m talking about!” Harris said.

Bret Baier hit back again, “Actually, I don’t. What are you talking about…you’re the one in power.”

Kamala Harris was absolutely stunned.

WATCH:

Watch the full train wreck interview here:

Dear Reader - The enemies of freedom are choking off the Gateway Pundit from the resources we need to bring you the truth. Since many asked for it, we now have a way for you to support The Gateway Pundit directly - and get ad-reduced access. Plus, there are goodies like a special Gateway Pundit coffee mug for supporters at a higher level. You can see all the options by clicking here - thank you for your support!
Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.