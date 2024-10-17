MUST WATCH: One of Bret Baier’s Best Take Downs in Disastrous Interview with Kamala Harris (VIDEO)

Kamala’s campaign is over.

Kamala Harris sat down for a one-on-one interview with Fox News host Bret Baier and it was an unmitigated disaster.

This is the first non-softball interview of her life and she totally cracked under pressure.

At one point a completely unhinged Kamala Harris began screaming about Trump and democracy.

Kamala Harris didn’t know what to say after Bret Baier confronted her about the state of the country.

“More than 70% of people tell the country is on the wrong track. They say the country is on the wrong track. If it’s on the wrong track, that track follows 3.5 years of you being Vice President and President Biden being President. That is what they are saying! 79% of them. Why are they saying that if you’re turning the page, you’ve been in office for 3.5 years,” Bret Baier said.

A stunned Kamala Harris responded, “And Donald Trump has been running for office.”

Bret Baier hit back, “But you’ve been the person holding the office.”

Kamala Harris awkwardly laughed and tried to get Bret Baier to agree with her.

“Come on, you and I both know what I’m talking about. You and I both know what I’m talking about!” Harris said.

Bret Baier hit back again, “Actually, I don’t. What are you talking about…you’re the one in power.”

Kamala Harris was absolutely stunned.

WATCH:

Baier: More than 70% of Americans say the country is on the wrong track. If you’re turning the page, you’ve been in office for 3.5 years Kamala: “And Donald Trump has been running for office.” Baier: “But you’ve been the person holding the office.” pic.twitter.com/czR60tn3Ep — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 16, 2024

Watch the full train wreck interview here: