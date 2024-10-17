Kamala Harris Dodges Tough Questions on Biden’s Mental Decline: ‘Joe Biden is Not on the Ballot… and Donald Trump is’

Kamala Harris faced a barrage of tough questions during a rare, combative interview with Fox News’ Bret Baier on Wednesday, where she was pressed on President Joe Biden’s mental fitness and her role in covering up his declining health.

During the interview, Kamala Harris threw shade at former President Trump, labeling him “unstable” with an air of confidence.

But when Bret Baier flipped the script, asking her to explain her previous claims about President Biden’s mental sharpness, Harris appeared caught off guard.

“You told many interviewers that Joe Biden was on his game, that he ran circles around his staff. When did you first notice that President Biden’s mental faculties appeared diminished?” Baier asked.

Harris froze, visibly scanning her mind for the right words. After a pause that felt eternal, she stumbled into a non-answer, praising Biden’s “judgment and experience” instead of directly responding.

“Joe Biden, I have watched from the Oval Office to the Situation Room, and he has the judgment and the experience to do exactly what he has done in making very important decisions on behalf of the American people,” Harris said.

Baier pressed further, asking if any concerns about Biden’s mental fitness had ever been raised, but Harris once again deflected.

“Bret, Joe Biden is not on the ballot… and Donald Trump is,” she said.

Baier, not satisfied, pressed further, referencing a New York Times op-ed by actor George Clooney, which noted a perceivable change in Biden’s demeanor.

Clooney wrote in July:

But the one battle he cannot win is the fight against time. None of us can. It’s devastating to say it, but the Joe Biden I was with three weeks ago at the fund-raiser was not the Joe “big F-ing deal” Biden of 2010. He wasn’t even the Joe Biden of 2020. He was the same man we all witnessed at the debate. Was he tired? Yes. A cold? Maybe. But our party leaders need to stop telling us that 51 million people didn’t see what we just saw. We’re all so terrified by the prospect of a second Trump term that we’ve opted to ignore every warning sign. The George Stephanopoulos interview only reinforced what we saw the week before. As Democrats, we collectively hold our breath or turn down the volume whenever we see the president, who we respect, walk off Air Force One or walk back to a mic to answer an unscripted question. Is it fair to point these things out? It has to be. This is about age. Nothing more. But also nothing that can be reversed. We are not going to win in November with this president. On top of that, we won’t win the House, and we’re going to lose the Senate. This isn’t only my opinion; this is the opinion of every senator and congress member and governor that I’ve spoken with in private. Every single one, irrespective of what he or she is saying publicly.

“You met with him at least once a week for three-and-a-half years. You didn’t have any concerns?” Baier asked again.

Harris doubled down, this time attempting to deflect entirely.

“I think the American people have a concern about Donald Trump,” Harris said.

“Which is why the people who know him best, including leaders of our national security community have all spoken out, even people who worked for him in the Oval Office, worked with him in the Situation Room and have said he is unfit and dangerous and should never be President of the United States again, including his former vice president, which is why the job was open for him to choose another running mate. So that is a fact. That is a fact.”

