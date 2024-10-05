Slew of Special Guests Are Joining President Trump in His Return Rally in Butler, PA

Guest post by Kevin Rose

The Trump campaign announced a slew of special guests will join him today as he returns to rally in Butler, PA, for the first time since an assassin’s bullet flew 1/4 inch from claiming his life on July 13.

Headlining the guest list are six family members of Corey Comperatore – the firefighter killed by assassin Thomas Crooks at Trump’s July rally – multiple doctors, paramedics, and first responders from the July rally, twelve Pennsylvania sheriffs, Vice Presidential nominee JD Vance, and X CEO Elon Musk.

The rally serves as a spiritual reset for the Trump campaign, which has carried both the trauma and the glory of Trump’s surviving an assassination attempt more than nine years after he launched his first presidential campaign. Trump has shared that his life was spared by God in Butler, PA, heightening the stakes for the 2024 campaign.

Trump is expected to continue rallying from behind bulletproof glass as he has done regularly since August. Intensified security will also be on display in Butler Saturday, with eyes focused on the rooftop which Thomas Crooks was able to breach with a rifle in July.

Trump has chosen to hold his rally during primetime on Saturday night, one month to the day before his final election as a candidate. In September, Trump told Full Measure’s Sharyl Attkisson that he would not seek the presidency in 2028.

This week, Trump joked with interviewer Dave Ramsey that he would “pick up where he left off” in his Butler speech.

But the political landscape has shifted since Trump was escorted off the Butler stage in July. The Democrat Party has swapped out nominees. Trump has endured multiple assassination attempts and continues to face endless lawfare.

Endorsements from mega-celebrities have characterized the summer election cycle. Elon Musk’s endorsement of Trump promises to unite free speech in technology with Trump’s brand of populism.

The Gateway Pundit reported that Musk has been actively promoting his October 5 rally attendance on X.

Musk's appearance in Butler will mark his first in the Trump rally setting.

The Trump ticket has recently seen the rise of Senator JD Vance's political star after even The New York Times was forced to admit he soundly defeated Tim Walz in the vice-presidential debate on Tuesday night.

From a public relations perspective, the Trump campaign is branding his upcoming rally as "historic."

Tributes to Corey Comperatore and the honoring of multiple injured rallygoers will deepen the significance of the October 5 rally. This rally serves as a rare inflection point, paving the way for a final month campaign blitz with the fate of the nation in the balance.