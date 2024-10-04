Elon Musk Announces He Will Attend President Trump’s Historic Rally in Butler, PA on Saturday

Trump supporter Elon Musk announced on X, formerly Twitter, late Thursday night that he will be attending President Trump’s historic return to the site of the first assassination attempt on his life, Butler, Pennsylvania, to finish the July 13 rally that was cut short when he was hit in his right ear, one supporter was killed and two wounded in a hail of gunfire at 6:11 p.m. shortly after he took the stage.

Musk posted over a rally promo by Trump, “I will be there to support!”

I will be there to support! https://t.co/nokR0g3dn1 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 4, 2024

On August 12, Musk and Trump conducted a one-on-one conversation on X Spaces that was viewed by millions and commented on around a billion times, according to Musk.

Combined views of the conversation with @realDonaldTrump and subsequent discussion by other accounts now ~1 billion https://t.co/s8x8QmdmnY — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 13, 2024

The Trump campaign sent out instructions to attendees earlier Thursday, announcing that Trump’s vice presidential nominee Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance would be speaking at the rally.

A large crowd is expected. Guests are asked to be there by 1 p.m. even though Trump is not scheduled to speak until 5 p.m. There was over an hour-long traffic jam to get into the rally at the Butler Farm Show venue in July. Saturday’s rally is also being held at Butler Farm Show.

The line will begin to form early. Parking will open at 7:00 AM (please do not arrive prior to 7:00 AM). Doors open at 10:00 AM. Event programming will begin at 2:00 PM and VP Nominee, Senator JD Vance’s remarks will begin promptly at 4:30 PM. President Donald J. Trump’s remarks will begin at 5:00 PM. Please arrive no later than 1:00 PM. Food and beverage will be available for purchase inside and outside the venue. Free water bottles will be provided within the venue.

The weather should be much better than the 90 degree heatwave at the July rally. Temperatures on Saturday are expected to peak around 70 degrees under sunny skies before dropping into the 50s after sunset around 7 p.m.