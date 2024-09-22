THE LAST DANCE: President Trump Rules Out Another Run for President if He ‘Loses’ This Year (VIDEO)

According to the man himself, the 2024 presidential election will be the final campaign of President Trump’s career.

Trump was a guest on host Sharyl Attkisson on her television show Full Measure to discuss the 2024 election when she asked Trump whether he could see himself giving the White House one last shot if he came up shot this year.

Trump replied he did not.

WATCH:

Trump Rules Out Running In 2028 If Defeated In November Full interview with Sharyl Attkisson here – https://t.co/cynCO8Qqix “No, I don’t. I think that that will be, that will be it. I don’t see that at all. I think that hopefully we’re gonna be successful.” pic.twitter.com/NLzibw3yzw — RCP Video (@rcpvideo) September 22, 2024

ATTKISSON: If you’re not successful this time, do you see yourself running again in four years? TRUMP: No, I don’t. I think that that will be, that will be it. I don’t see that at all.

This marks the first time Trump has taken himself out of the running for 2028, which will certainly generate widespread political reaction.

None of this should come as a surprise, for a few reasons. First, Trump would be in his 80s if he decided to pursue another run for the White House.

While Trump remains sharp, Father Time is still undefeated and the chances of an serious health related incident increases with age.

Second, Trump has already survived two assassination attempts, two impeachments, countless media smears, and a drained bank account thanks to Democrat lawfare. He may just want to finally live in peace one way or another.

This means if Trump fans want their man to finish the job he began in 2016, this is the last chance to do so and perhaps save our country in the process.