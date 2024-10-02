When You Know It Was an A$$-Whoopin’… NY Times Headline Following Debate: “Vance’s Dominant Debate Performance Shows Why He’s Trump’s Running Mate”

President Trump’s running mate J.D. Vance put on a clinic last night in the first and only vice presidential candidate’s debate sponsored by CBS News.

Vance succeeded despite the three-to-one ambush against him. CBS moderators chose topics that suited their leftwing political bias in an obvious attempt to take out J.D. Vance before the American public.

Vance was not having it and pushed back against their bias to the point that the CBS moderators silenced his microphone.

Vance was perfection. He kept his cool, offered a clear alternative to the radical left, and won over the audience with his calm, collected, and intelligent responses.

At the same time Tim Walz floundered during the 90 minutes looking nervous and uncomfortable and talking about his relationships with school shooters.

This was a learning moment for future candidates: Never talk about your relationships with school shooters.

On Wednesday morning, the impossible took place.

Even The New York Times was forced to admit that Vance was victorious in handing Tim Walz his deserved public spanking.

“Vance’s Dominant Debate Performance Shows Wh He’s Trump’s Running Mate”

Via Andy Ngo and Catturd2.