President Trump Tells Dr. Phil in One-on-One Interview ‘God Saved Me’ (Video)

TV personality Phil McGraw, known as Dr. Phil, interviewed President Donald Trump. The two discussed a variety of topics but had a powerful albeit somber moment when McGraw pressed Trump on the assassination attempt against the President during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 23.

Dr. Phil: How do you answer? Why were you spared?

President Trump: So there had to be some great power because you just can’t say millions to one, millions to one. I used to say a million to one. It’s much more than that because, again, you have to pull down the sign. There has to be a reason to go right. And I never go right. There’s no reason. And not only go right, it’s for about an eighth of a second. It’s not just right. It’s out of all the time that on this planet, it’s one eighth of a second, right?

So I shouldn’t be with you.

Dr. Phil: Is there a purpose? Is there a reason you think you were scared?

President Trump: I mean, the only thing I can think is that God loves our country, and he thinks we’re going to bring our country back. He wants to bring it back.

It’s so bad right now what’s happening when you look at the crime, the horrible things that are happening inside our country, and it can be solved. It can be solved fairly quickly.

It has to be God.

How can you say it’s luck when it’s 20 million to one? It’s just not possible that I was in that position. It’s the only position where that bullet could have missed.

Dr. Phil: And you believe in God?

President Trump: I do.

Dr. Phil: You believe God’s hand was in this that day?

President Trump: I believe so, yeah. I do.

Dr. Phil: And you talk about the country. You believe you have more to do. You weren’t done. You were spared for a reason.

President Trump: Well, that, I guess. We’ll have to.

