Real America’s Voice Ben Bergquam in East Palestine: Water Still Contaminated Almost Two Years, Includes Talks with Local Who Suffers Health Issues (VIDEO)

Real America’s Voice Ben Bergquam was in East Palestine, OH, last week to expose contamination in the water almost 2 years after the train derailment in the small town caused unspeakable chaos. The tragic event occurred on February 3, 2023.

“I’m here with Chris Albright, we’re in East Palestine. I am shocked. We just came down by the creek that runs out where all of this disaster happened. The community is being told they need to settle, that there is nothing left here there is nothing to see here, that it’s safe,” Bergquam said.

“It is a lie. What the government, what the EPA is saying is a lie. What Norfolk Southern is saying is a lie and even what these plaintiff’s attorneys are saying, this is criminal what is happening to these people,” Bergquam said.

“How does this make you feel?” Bergquam asked Albright.

“This is the town, I had my kids here. I lived here, and you are still seeing this. This is unacceptable,” Albright said.

“You had heart conditions, you lost your job, and now you are being told the most you get is $70 thousand, oh and we are gonna remove the $35 thousand for relocation?” Bergquam asked.

“Exactly, and with my heart condition that I had to stay in, it was absolutely not safe for me to stay in my house, my own house. We had to live in a hotel,” Albright said.

“It was a $35 thousand bill out of that $70 thousand we now have to pay back,” Albright said.

“For the hotel that they stuck you in?” Bergquam asked.

“That is a slap in the face,” Bergquam said.

They also discussed how the Federal Government was also neglecting the Hurricane Helene victims but instead opted to fund illegal aliens.

“All right America, share this, tell the truth, hold these guys accountable,” Bergquam said.

“We want American tax dollars to go to American citizens, or don’t take it at all,” Bergquam continued.

Watch:

Breaking: Almost 2 years later and the creeks of East Palestine are still contaminated! The federal government and the railroad want the citizens to shut up and go away while billions of your tax dollars are going overseas and being used to import illegals! This is an absolute… pic.twitter.com/EKybCP3C99 — Ben Bergquam – Real America’s Voice (RAV-TV) News (@BenBergquam) October 4, 2024

TGP reported earlier the Biden/Harris regime’s neglect of East Palestine when the train derailment happened. Now the same regime is willfully neglecting the victims of Hurricane Helene. They instead spend billions on illegal aliens.

President Trump showed real concern and care for the victims East Palestine and Hurricane Helene and launched a fundraising campaign in response to the devastation. The former President is doing more for the victims than the Biden/Harris regime.