Mayor of East Palestine, OH Slams Biden Admin at RNC – Praises Trump for Being There When the People Needed Him (VIDEO)

Trent Conaway, the Mayor of East Palestine, Ohio, the site of a toxic train derailment a few years ago, spoke at the Republican National Convention tonight and bashed the Biden administration for abandoning the people of his town after the disaster.

Conaway noted that Donald Trump was there right away with supplies of fresh drinking water. He talked about how Trump shared a meal with first responders at McDonald’s and how Trump showed real leadership when the people of his community needed it most.

He concluded his remarks by saying, “We need a leader who values small-town communities as much as big cities. We need a President who loves ALL Americans. We need Donald J. Trump.”

Watch some clips below:

Mayor of East Palestine, Ohio: "I know a thing or two about train wrecks now, and let me tell you, that's what the Biden administration has been." pic.twitter.com/8RUvejC6xW — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 18, 2024

Mayor of East Palestine, Ohio on the White House's response to the horrific train derailment that affected his town in Feb. 2023: "For the longest time the White House was silent, and we never heard word from VP Harris. I guess we weren't their type of folks. No Hollywood… pic.twitter.com/uHus3Ts0qM — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 18, 2024

Mayor Trent Conaway of East Palestine, Ohio: "We need a leader who values small-town communities as much as big cities. We need a President who loves ALL Americans. We need Donald J. Trump." pic.twitter.com/SBiNq7Bxqr — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) July 18, 2024

The disaster in East Palestine was a tragedy for the residents and a test of leadership for the Biden administration. Biden failed that test. Trump passed the test, even though he had no obligation to do so.