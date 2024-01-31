Joe Biden to Visit East Palestine, Ohio a Year After the Disaster Since It’s an Election Year

On Feb. 3, 2022, just before 9 p.m. Eastern, a Norfolk Southern train derailed near East Palestine, Ohio, a small Midwestern town of about 4,800 people near the Ohio border with Pennsylvania.

At least 11 of the train cars that derailed contained hazardous materials. Several cars were carrying vinyl chloride, a cancer-causing substance.

Government officials decided to burn the chemicals rather than let them drain onto the ground. The chemical explosion was enormous. The chemicals formed a gigantic toxic plume over the town.

Joe Biden promised to visit at some point and still has yet to show his face there.

Trump visited almost immediately and got a hero’s welcome, prompting a visit from our completely useless transportation secretary Pete Buttigieg, which was nothing more than a lame attempt to save face by the Biden administration.

In this video, Karine Jean-Pierre is repeatedly asked by the press when Biden is going to visit the town and she just keeps putting them off.

Biden simply doesn’t care. How else is anyone supposed to take this?

Do people realize how many vacation days Biden has taken in the last year? Yet he couldn’t find the time to visit Ohio?

The White House announced on Wednesday that Joe Biden will be visiting East Palestine, Ohio in Februay. A date was not listed.

President Trump visited the disaster site nearly a year ago after the horrific disaster.

The people are not fooled.

East Palestine, OH Business Owner: “… The leader of our country did not show up to the greatest catastrophe of 2023. And now, he’s going to show up because it’s an election year… the polls show President Trump came and supported us when he didn’t have to.”