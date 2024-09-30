“I Was Commanding!” Biden Snaps At Reporter For Asking Why He Was Away From DC All Weekend Amid Catastrophic Flooding From Hurricane Helene (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Monday delivered remarks on his administration’s response efforts to Hurricane Helene after he hid at his Rehoboth Beach house all weekend.

More than 1,000 people are unaccounted for after Hurricane Helene made its way through Florida, Georgia, Tennessee and the Carolinas this weekend.

At least 100 people have perished.

Flooding caused by Hurricane Helene has destroyed Asheville, North Carolina.

Asheville, North Carolina is devastated. Where is our “President” and “Vice President”? pic.twitter.com/qclxWXbN3k — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) September 29, 2024

Cars and trucks were tossed around like toys in Asheville, North Carolina, after catastrophic flooding from Hurricane Helene.

“I’ve never seen devastation like this,” one Asheville resident said.

"I've never seen devastation like this." Cars and trucks were tossed around like toys in Asheville, North Carolina, after catastrophic flooding from Helene. pic.twitter.com/4wA33g7VLB — AccuWeather (@accuweather) September 30, 2024

Powerful flooding from Hurricane Helene collapsed the Kisner Bridge in Afton, Tennessee.

Powerful floods from Helene collapsed the Kisner Bridge in Afton, Tennessee, into the roaring Nolichucky River. pic.twitter.com/MkE20hm559 — AccuWeather (@accuweather) September 28, 2024

Biden finally crawled out of his hole to deliver remarks on the catastrophic flooding and loss of life.

Both Biden and Kamala Harris were AWOL all weekend as Americans living in the flood zone lost everything.

Joe Biden gave billions of dollars to Ukraine but he doesn’t care about Americans. He told reporters that he has given enough resources to Hurricane Helene victims.

Kamala Harris was too busy fundraising in California all weekend to care about Americans suffering in the Southeast due to flooding from Hurricane Helene.

Biden mumbled through his remarks on Monday. He couldn’t get out of there fast enough.

An extremely unwell Biden finally realizes there's a crisis in North Carolina and other southern states pic.twitter.com/gt0p0fnkIP — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 30, 2024

As Biden closed his binder and walked away, one reporter asked why he and Kamala Harris were MIA all weekend.

“On the hurricane, why weren’t you and VP Harris here in Washington commanding this this weekend?” a reporter asked Biden.

Biden turned around and snapped at the reporter: “I was commanding! I was on the phone for at least two hours yesterday and the day before as well! I command! It’s called the telephone!”

