“I Was Commanding!” Biden Snaps At Reporter For Asking Why He Was Away From DC All Weekend Amid Catastrophic Flooding From Hurricane Helene (VIDEO)

by
Biden snaps at reporter after remarks on Hurricane Helene

Joe Biden on Monday delivered remarks on his administration’s response efforts to Hurricane Helene after he hid at his Rehoboth Beach house all weekend.

More than 1,000 people are unaccounted for after Hurricane Helene made its way through Florida, Georgia, Tennessee and the Carolinas this weekend.

At least 100 people have perished.

Flooding caused by Hurricane Helene has destroyed Asheville, North Carolina.

WATCH:

Cars and trucks were tossed around like toys in Asheville, North Carolina, after catastrophic flooding from Hurricane Helene.

“I’ve never seen devastation like this,” one Asheville resident said.

WATCH:

Powerful flooding from Hurricane Helene collapsed the Kisner Bridge in Afton, Tennessee.

WATCH:

Biden finally crawled out of his hole to deliver remarks on the catastrophic flooding and loss of life.

Both Biden and Kamala Harris were AWOL all weekend as Americans living in the flood zone lost everything.

Joe Biden gave billions of dollars to Ukraine but he doesn’t care about Americans. He told reporters that he has given enough resources to Hurricane Helene victims.

Kamala Harris was too busy fundraising in California all weekend to care about Americans suffering in the Southeast due to flooding from Hurricane Helene.

Biden mumbled through his remarks on Monday. He couldn’t get out of there fast enough.

WATCH:

As Biden closed his binder and walked away, one reporter asked why he and Kamala Harris were MIA all weekend.

“On the hurricane, why weren’t you and VP Harris here in Washington commanding this this weekend?” a reporter asked Biden.

Biden turned around and snapped at the reporter: “I was commanding! I was on the phone for at least two hours yesterday and the day before as well! I command! It’s called the telephone!”

WATCH:

Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 