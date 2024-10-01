President Trump Launches Fundraising Campaign to Aid Americans Devastated by Hurricane Helene — Raises Over $1 Million in Less Than Two Hours

In the wake of Hurricane Helene’s devastating impact, former President Donald Trump is once again stepping up to do what the current administration won’t.

As the Category Four storm leaves a path of destruction over 500 miles wide across several Southeastern states, more than 100 people have reportedly lost their lives, and millions are left without power.

But while the Biden administration fumbles in its response, President Trump is taking swift action to provide relief where it’s needed most.

As reported by The Gateway Pundit, Trump received a briefing on the catastrophic hurricane in Valdosta, Georgia, where he’s actively coordinating efforts to aid Americans affected by the storm.

Meanwhile, Kamala Harris seems more interested in playing politics than providing actual help.

Harris, who claimed on social media to be “in constant contact with state and local officials to ensure communities have the support and resources they need,” was caught in yet another embarrassing gaffe.

In a photo she posted on X, she is shown wearing earphones, supposedly on a call with FEMA and local governors. But sharp-eyed observers immediately pointed out that her earphones weren’t even plugged into her phone.

It’s no wonder Trump isn’t waiting around for the Biden-Harris administration to take charge.

In a statement to the press on Monday morning, Trump blasted the White House’s unresponsiveness, saying: “They’re having a very hard time getting the President on the phone; he won’t get on, and of course, the Vice President, she’s out someplace campaigning, looking for money.”

Trump confirmed he would be traveling to North Carolina next, one of the hardest-hit states by Hurricane Helene, to provide direct support and meet with officials. “North Carolina has really been hit hard, really, really bad, the hardest. You can’t even get in there right now, and a lot of people have been injured or worse,” Trump said. “The federal government is not being responsive.”

Not one to sit idly by, Trump’s campaign team, led by Finance Director Meredith O’Rourke, has launched a GoFundMe page to provide immediate relief to the victims of Hurricane Helene. Within just two hours, the campaign raised over $1 million as donations poured in from Trump supporters, celebrities, and business leaders eager to help their fellow Americans.

Big-name donors, including Senator Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) ($500,000), UFC CEO Dana White ($100,000), Dan Newlin ($100,000), and Bass Pro Shops ($100,000), quickly stepped up to offer significant contributions offline. Even iconic American musician Kid Rock chipped in $20,000 to the cause and hedge fund manager Bill Ackman $10,000.