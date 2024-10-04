NEW EVIDENCE: Tucker Carlson Releases SHOCKING Unseen Footage of Trump Assassination Attempt | Elijah Schaffer’s Top 5

by

Welcome to The Gateway Pundit’s Week-in-Review with Elijah Schaffer, where he covers the top 5 stories throughout the week in around 10 minutes.

ARTICLE 1: ‘HE’S ON THE ROOF!’ – Tucker Carlson Releases Shocking Unseen Footage of Trump Assassination Attempt (VIDEO)

ARTICLE 2: WATCH: Jimmy Carter Wheeled Outside in Shocking Condition to Celebrate His 100th Birthday; Son Claims Former Prez Just Wants to Stay Alive to “Vote For Kamala Harris”

 ARTICLE 3: Shocking Video Footage of Kentucky Sheriff Gunning Down Judge Played in Court — Horrifying Moment Unfolds After Sheriff Sees ‘Something’ on Judge’s Cellphone

ARTICLE 4:  Biden-Kamala Regime Burns $1 BILLION in FEMA Funds to Resettle Illegal Immigrants — FEMA Now Lacks Resources for Disaster Response!

ARTICLE 5:  South Carolina Hero Pilot Threatened with Arrest by Local Bureaucrats While Rescuing Flood Victims — Claims He was ‘Interfering with the Operation’

