Biden-Kamala Regime Burns $1 BILLION in FEMA Funds to Resettle Illegal Immigrants — FEMA Now Lacks Resources for Disaster Response!

As Hurricane Helene tears through the eastern seaboard, leaving devastation in its wake, the mismanagement of FEMA under the Biden-Harris regime is hitting home with deadly consequences.

The storm’s ferocious winds and torrential rains have claimed at least 190 lives, left millions without power, and trapped countless families in floodwaters across North Carolina and beyond. Entire communities have been cut off from vital resources, with citizens scrambling for help.

Yet, in the face of this national disaster, the Biden-Harris administration’s FEMA appears woefully unprepared.

Why? Because over the past two years, they have funneled more than $1 billion in taxpayer dollars away from American disaster relief efforts — and into the pockets of illegal immigrants.

For the second consecutive year, FEMA has implemented Immediate Needs Funding, putting long-term recovery projects on hold due to a severe shortage in the Disaster Relief Funds (DRF), according to a report from NRDC last month.

With over 614 major disaster declarations still open, some dating back nearly two decades, the agency’s decision to prioritize illegal immigration over American disaster victims has sparked outrage across the country.

FEMA estimates it will fall $7 billion short of the funds needed to manage new disasters, thanks to reckless financial decisions. Instead of rebuilding communities, repairing public infrastructure, or mitigating future disasters, FEMA is sinking taxpayer dollars into programs for illegal immigrants while disaster-stricken Americans wait for help that may never come.

FEMA is blaming the Congress for not appropriating new funding to the agency.

“We are meeting the immediate needs with the money that we have. We are expecting another hurricane hitting,” Mayorkas told reporters on Wednesday. “FEMA does not have the funds to make it through the season.”

MAYORKAS: “We are meeting the immediate needs with the money that we have. We are expecting another hurricane hitting. FEMA does not have the funds to make it through the season.” The Biden-Harris FEMA spent over $1 BILLION on funding illegal aliens. https://t.co/Ctrkd9xdWe pic.twitter.com/LseKL1sWPk — America First Legal (@America1stLegal) October 3, 2024

America First Legal Explosive Revelation on Biden-Harris FEMA Failures

America First Legal shared shocking details in a thread on X that reveals the extent of FEMA’s transformation under Biden-Harris leadership.

Over $1 billion, which should have been used for American disaster relief, has instead been redirected into resettling illegal immigrants through programs like the “Shelter and Services Program.”

According to the Biden administration’s own reports, FEMA allocated $364 million in the 2023 fiscal year and another $650 million for 2024 to provide humanitarian services to illegal immigrants released from DHS custody.

This money is being spent on shelter, food, gift cards, and hotel accommodations — while American citizens drown, wait in shelters, and struggle to survive the aftermath of one of the deadliest storms in recent history.

Read below:

Over the last 4 years, the Biden-Harris admin has steadily transformed FEMA — the agency responsible for responding to natural disasters like Hurricane Helene — into an illegal alien resettlement agency that emphasizes DEI over public safety.

/1⚠️MISPLACED PRIORITIES — Over the last 4 years the Biden-Harris admin has steadily transformed FEMA — the agency responsible for responding to natural disasters like Hurricane Helene — into an illegal alien resettlement agency that emphasizes DEI over public safety. THREAD: pic.twitter.com/yrGTVVfd08 — America First Legal (@America1stLegal) September 30, 2024