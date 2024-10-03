‘HE’S ON THE ROOF!’ – Tucker Carlson Releases Shocking Unseen Footage of Trump Assassination Attempt (VIDEO)

Tucker Carlson has released shocking unseen footage of the first assassination attempt against Donald Trump.

The raw footage, captured across various cameras, shows attendees at the rally warning the Secret Service that the attempted shooter, Thomas Matthew Crooks, successfully scaled a nearby roof before coming inches away from assassinating the former president.

In separate footage, attendees are seen sheltering themselves from the gunfire, which sadly killed firefighter Corey Comperatore and seriously wounded two others.

Such footage corroborates the view that the Secret Service drastically failed in its duties to secure the area, a failure that led to the resignation of its director, Kimberley Cheatle.

BREAKING: Tucker Carlson releases NEW footage of the Trump assassination attempt from Butler This is some of the rawest footage we’ve ever seen of those moments. The camera was in the line of firepic.twitter.com/lW5LVesiNT — Jack Poso (@JackPosobiec) October 3, 2024

The footage is part of Tucker’s latest documentary, which covers the events of July 13th at the Trump rally in Butler, Pennsylvania and the failures of the Secret Service on that most extraodinary of days.

We’ve been embedded with the most pivotal presidential campaign in modern history. Our documentary series premieres tomorrow, October 2nd, on https://t.co/sLkXnGKCFd. Highly recommended. pic.twitter.com/niqQc52viC — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) October 1, 2024

Last month, Trump was nearly the subject of a second assassination attempt outside a golf course in Mar-a-Lago, although the assailant was caught before he could get a line of fire.

Meanwhile, Trump has announced that he will be returning to the town of Butler to help bolster his campaign in the crucial swing state of Pennsylvania that may end up determining the outcome of the election.

The multi-episode documentary series, entitled Art of the Surge: The Donald Trump Comeback, is available to stream on the Tucker Carlson Network.